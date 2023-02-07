Omnicom PR revenue up 12.7% in Q4, 13.7% for 2022

The holding company's overall global revenue was up 7.2% in Q4 and 9.4% organically for 2022.

NEW YORK: Omnicom Group's PR firms posted an organic revenue increase of 12.7% in Q4 to $401.5 million and an increase of 13.7% for the full year to $1.55 billion.

The percentage increase is in comparison to Q4 2021 and the year as a whole, when the holding company’s PR firms reported a 4.4% organic revenue jump to $368.9 million and 6.3% to $1.39 billion, respectively.

PR accounted for 10.8% of the company's billings last year and 10.4% of quarterly sales. Advertising remained on top with 53.3% in Q4 and 52% in 2022.

The firms within Omnicom PR Group (OPRG) include FleishmanHillard, Ketchum, Marina Maher Communications and Porter Novelli. OPRG CEO Chris Foster declined further comment on the PR unit’s Q4 and full-year results.

Omnicom as a whole reported global revenue of $3.87 billion in Q4, up 7.2% organically from the same period in 2021. The holding company's 2022 revenue increased 9.4% organically to $14.29 billion.

The holding company’s business segments were up nearly across the board in Q4. Advertising revenue grew 6% to $2.06 billion; precision marketing jumped 11.6% to $358.8 million; commerce and brand consulting increased 7.2% to $246.3 million; experiential was up 17% to $225.3 million; and healthcare jumped 6.4% to $339 million. Execution and support, however, fell 2.8% to $235.4 million.

For the full year, advertising revenue increased organically by 7.3% to $7.42 billion; precision marketing was up 17.1% to $1.42 billion; commerce and brand consulting jumped 10.7% to $958.4 million; experiential rose 26.1% to $645.5 million; execution and support increased 4% to $980 million; and healthcare jumped 7.1% 1.32 billion.

U.S. organic revenue rose 5.6% to $1.95 billion in Q4; the U.K. was up 9.9% to $382.7 million; other North American markets increased by 7.3% to $126.4 million;

European markets jumped by 5.1% to $702.7 million; Asia-Pacific was up by 6.9% to $462.3 million; Latin America improved by 18.2% to $104.1 million; and the Middle East and Africa increased by 32.6% to $137.9 million.

Regarding 2022 as a whole, the U.S. increased 8.7% to $7.37 billion; the U.K. jumped 10.9% to $1.53 billion; other North American markets were up 9.2% to $488.7 million; European markets rose 9.7% to $2.48 billion; Asia-Pacific increased by 6.6% to $1.75 billion; Latin America improved by 14.1% to $329 million; and the Middle East and Africa were up 33.2% to $346.7 million.

Omnicom’s share price performed best among the leading agency groups in 2022, outperforming WPP, Interpublic Group and Publicis.