Big Lots names Carmichael Lynch Relate as PR AOR

The retailer wants to expand visibility and consideration with consumers.

COLUMBUS, OH: Discount retailer Big Lots has brought on Carmichael Lynch Relate as its PR AOR.

The company selected the firm after an RFP process that started in fall 2022 and culminated in December. Carmichael Lynch Relate started working with Big Lots last month.

The firm is partnering with Big Lots’ in-house team on brand-building public relations, strategy and media engagement with the goal of expanding visibility and consideration with consumers through creative and effective earned media and content marketing campaigns.

“Our PR agency will partner with Big Lots to further strengthen consumer identification for the retailer as a top destination for exceptional bargains and treasures driving traffic in-store and online through a dynamic PR program,” Carmichael Lynch Relate EVP Beth Garcia, who is leading the account team, said via email.

Budget information was not disclosed. A Big Lots spokesperson declined to comment. It was not clear if there was an incumbent agency on the account, but in the past Big Lots has worked with Belle Communication.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots is a community retailer operating more than 1,400 stores in 47 states, according to its website. In Q3 2022, Big Lots posted revenue of $1.2 billion, a 9.8% decline compared to year-ago revenues of $1.3 billion.

Carmichael Lynch Relate won AOR accounts from PetSmart and PetSmart Charities, Hostess and Saputo last year.