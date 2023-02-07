Behaviorally steps out in LA

The Los Angeles office is the company’s first on the West Coast.

LOS ANGELES: Consumer marketing provider Behaviorally is expanding by opening its first West Coast office.

The new Los Angeles hub is the latest in a series of new office openings in North America and globally. Behaviorally has also brought in Simon Wyld and Daniel Rodriguez, who will be based in the Los Angeles office, responsible for expanding the company’s customer success team in North America.

Wyld will lead the Los Angeles office, serving as SVP for the West Coast. With more than 30 years of research experience, he has done extensive work designing and implementing market-research services rooted in behavioral science.

Wyld has joined Behaviorally from Sentient Decision Science, where he was SVP. He has held VP and director roles throughout his career, including at System1 Research, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Disney ABC Television Group.

The company has also named Rodriguez as director in the Los Angeles office. Like Wyld, he most recently worked at Sentient Decision Science, where he was Insights Director. Prior, Rodriguez served as associate director at 2CV and held roles at System1 Research.

Together, Wyld and Rodriguez will bring supplier and client-side experience, as well insights and behavioral science knowledge to the Behaviorally team. They will be responsible for supporting clients across the West Coast.

Last year, the company named Scott Brill as its U.S. MD and launched an eFluence division that provides e-commerce optimization.