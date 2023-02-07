Behaviorally steps out in LA

The Los Angeles office is the company’s first on the West Coast.

by Natasha Bach February 07, 2023

Wyld will lead the LA office.

LOS ANGELES: Consumer marketing provider Behaviorally is expanding by opening its first West Coast office. 

The new Los Angeles hub is the latest in a series of new office openings in North America and globally. Behaviorally has also brought in Simon Wyld and Daniel Rodriguez, who will be based in the Los Angeles office, responsible for expanding the company’s customer success team in North America.

Wyld will lead the Los Angeles office, serving as SVP for the West Coast. With more than 30 years of research experience, he has done extensive work designing and implementing market-research services rooted in behavioral science. 

Wyld has joined Behaviorally from Sentient Decision Science, where he was SVP. He has held VP and director roles throughout his career, including at System1 Research, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Disney ABC Television Group.  

The company has also named Rodriguez as director in the Los Angeles office. Like Wyld, he most recently worked at Sentient Decision Science, where he was Insights Director. Prior, Rodriguez served as associate director at 2CV and held roles at System1 Research.

Together, Wyld and Rodriguez will bring supplier and client-side experience, as well insights and behavioral science knowledge to the Behaviorally team. They will be responsible for supporting clients across the West Coast.

Last year, the company named Scott Brill as its U.S. MD and launched an eFluence division that provides e-commerce optimization.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

How CEO comms is shaping Capitalism 2.0

How CEO comms is shaping Capitalism 2.0

For corporate brands, trust builds business outcomes

For corporate brands, trust builds business outcomes

The creator marketing complex is unprepared for deepfakes

The creator marketing complex is unprepared for deepfakes

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Emplifi: Media brand engagement up on social media in Q4

Food and drink brands celebrate Valentine’s Day. Who won your heart?

Food and drink brands celebrate Valentine’s Day. Who won your heart?

Tushy is also producing content for TikTok this year.

Bidet company Tushy wants your best poop pics on Super Bowel Monday

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

The ‘Popeyes Meme Kid’ is back. Why the chain is working with him a decade later

The ‘Popeyes Meme Kid’ is back. Why the chain is working with him a decade later

The PR Week: 2.9.2023 - Alan Murray, Fortune Media

The PR Week: 2.9.2023 - Alan Murray, Fortune Media

Edelman’s global chair of integration Christoph Becker exits

Edelman’s global chair of integration Christoph Becker exits