Paramount Television Studios ups Dominic Pagone to communications head

He was previously SVP of entertainment PR and awards for Showtime Networks and Paramount Television Studios.

LOS ANGELES: Paramount Television Studios has promoted Dominic Pagone to head of communications.

Pagone takes on the role of SVP of communications at Paramount Television Studios and will report to president Nicole Clemens and CBS EVP of communications Chris Ender.

Pagone takes over for Erin Calhoun who was promoted to EVP of communications for Paramount Streaming and Cross-Country Publicity last week, overseeing cross-platform communications for Paramount+, Pluto and Paramount+ with Showtime, according to an internal email from Clemens.

Pagone and his team will be based in Los Angeles.

Prior to his new dedicated Paramount Television Studios role, Pagone served as SVP of entertainment PR and awards for Showtime Networks and Paramount Television Studios, overseeing the Los Angeles and Boston-based PR teams at Showtime, as well as the Showtime Awards team and the Paramount Television Studios PR team, the company said in a statement.

Pagone joined Showtime in April 2018 guiding the team during the launches of series such as “Yellowjackets” and “Kidding,” limited series “Escape at Dannemora,” nonfiction series “We Need To Talk About Cosby,” and documentary feature “Attica,” which received Showtime’s first Oscar nomination. He added oversight of the Showtime Awards team to his purview in March 2021, and then the Paramount Television Studios PR team in March 2022, according to Paramount.

Paramount Media Networks promoted Michael Fabiani to SVP of communications for the networks and MTV Entertainment Studios in 2022.