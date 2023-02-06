Endeavor ups Maura McGreevy to chief communications officer

NEW YORK: Global sports and entertainment company Endeavor has promoted Maura McGreevy to chief communications officer.

McGreevy will lead the company’s global comms team, overseeing corporate communications inclusive of public relations, events and hospitality, internal communications and social and creative for Endeavor and its subsidiaries, the company said in a statement.

She will also take on the role of lead spokesperson for its worldwide communications strategy and operations.

McGreevy previously served as head of communications for Endeavor subsidiaries IMG, a player in sports, events, fashion and media, and cultural marketing agency 160over90 since 2014. Endeavor Global Marketing rebranded to 160over90 in 2019, unifying the agency’s sub-brands together under the 160over90 branding.

In her most recent position as SVP of corporate comms at IMG, McGreevy was included on PRWeek’s The Innovation 50 in 2015.

McGreevy joined IMG prior to William Morris Entertainment’s acquisition of the agency in 2014. She played an integral role in the communications strategy for the integration, as well as more than 20 subsequent acquisitions and business launches across the global IMG and 160over90 businesses, according to Endeavor.

Prior to joining IMG, McGreevy worked at global creative agency Droga5 as communications director and head of the office of the CMO at Thomson Reuters, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Endeavor filed for its initial public offering in 2019, but shelved the offer at the last minute. The company went public in 2021.