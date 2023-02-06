A press release that inspires action starts with compelling content.
But to improve your news and announcements, you should use search engine optimization (SEO) to develop strong, targeted content that drives traffic to your message.
Here are six content optimization best practices that will guide the development of your next press release and help it attract more attention!
1. Define Your Keywords
Before you start writing content for your release, identify your target audience and create a list of keywords.
● Align your keywords with your message and ensure they resonate with your audience.
● Use keywords organically so your message flows in a more genuine and natural way.
● Make sure the content is natural and well-written, this will boost your credibility as a trusted news source.
2. Think Like a Journalist
To have your press release get noticed by a journalist, you need to adopt their way of thinking.
● Be impartial and tactical with your writing to create snappy, easy-to-read press releases.
● Avoid jargon.
● Use the inverted pyramid. This structure of storytelling places relevant information at the top, followed by smaller details, and is intended to quickly trigger interest.
● Explain the who, what, when, where, why, and how. Emphasize the why and how in your content.
● Include killer quotes and always cite sources to increase credibility.
● Include data and statistics. The more research you provide, along with credible sources, the more traction you will get.
3. Strategize the Position of Keywords and Links
A press release is highly coveted real estate, so use the space wisely.
● Write a short headline that commands attention.
● The first line presented is what will be viewed in your Google search engine result listing.
● Drop some keywords in your intro text and subheadings, but don’t go overboard.
● Headlines should be less than 60 characters, if possible. Google typically displays the first 50-60 characters of a title tag.
● Prioritize relevant keywords to maximize your visibility.
● Limit filler words.
● Use Google Autocomplete to determine keywords for your subheadings. This tool allows you to find keywords to use in your subheading that may not work in your headlines.
● Be succinct and clear.
● Use keywords in the first 100 characters to increase your ranking.
4. Follow SEO Do’s and Don’ts
Do:
● Write in short, declarative sentences.
● Keep headlines short.
● Limit filler words, like conjunctions, in your headline.
Don’t:
● Use words and phrases connected with advertising, such as “one of a kind.”
5. Boost Engagement With Multimedia
Words carry a lot of power, but visuals add color to the story where words cannot.
Create a far more comprehensive and engaging press release and increase your chances of getting coverage by including embedded (and downloadable) images, videos, audio clips, graphics, and other media (e.g.Media Snippets). Having compelling storytelling assets that are easily accessible makes your story more appealing to journalists.
6. Use Your Online Newsroom
If you’ve ever wondered what a journalist is doing when they’re not chasing a story, they’re usually looking for the next one.
Your online newsroom is a place to share company or client media coverage, news, and other content for journalists looking for new story ideas and company information.
This space is also a hot spot for influencers and bloggers, investors, consumers, and even your own employees. Why? It’s a fresh resource of content that’s up to date and easy to consume, in a place they trust.
