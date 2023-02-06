Marina Maher steps down as MMC CEO after four decades

NEW YORK: Marina Maher Communications founder and CEO Marina Maher is stepping down after 40 years at its helm, with Olga Fleming succeeding her as the firm’s chief executive, effective immediately.

Maher, who founded MMC in 1983, has assumed the role of non-executive chair, serving as a senior counselor on select accounts.

Omnicom PR Group CEO Chris Foster has also appointed Maher to create and lead OPRG’s Institute for Women’s Leadership, which will develop female leaders across the holding company’s portfolio of agencies. Omnicom’s PR firms also include FleishmanHillard, Ketchum and Porter Novelli.

Fleming, who has served as global president of MMC and specialist agency RXMosaic since last April, is taking on the role of CEO of both organizations. There are no plans to name a replacement as president, she said.

Maher and Fleming have collaborated for months to ensure a smooth succession that prioritizes MMC’s people, client service and business momentum, they said. Maher said that the timing was right to pick a new leader for her agency.

“It is a wonderful thing to be able to choose someone you already work with and know to be your successor,” said Maher. “I knew early on [Fleming] was right for the CEO role as right away she embraced the culture of MMC and put people and clients at the focus.”

She said that 2022 was a “really good year” for MMC in terms of new business. Revenue for the Omnicom Group agency grew 19% to $50 million in 2021, according to the PRWeek Agency Business Report 2022.

“And P.S., I have some things I’d like to do; after 40 years, I have some other ideas,” said Maher, who added that she is excited to help other women advance their careers through the Institute for Women’s Leadership.

“[Maher] has been an inspiration to me and to so many in the industry,” said Foster. “The opportunity to work with her was on the list of reasons I came to OPRG. I can’t imagine having asked anyone else to lead OPRG’s Institute for Women’s Leadership. I look forward to building something incredible with her.”

Fleming said she is honored to build on Maher’s “legacy of innovation, creativity and excellence, even beyond just women’s comms, but taking into account audience-first and culture-first programming.”

She said her goal for the firm is to deliver results for clients that tap into “the ethos of humanity and really understanding people’s mindsets and behaviors on a level that allows us to make emotional connections between companies, brands and the people they serve.”

MMC, Fleming said, will do more work in AI and the metaverse.

In terms of personnel, Fleming added that she wants to make sure the agency is “a true destination for talent that fosters collaboration, creativity and a community that truly rewards people for getting up at bat, striking out a few times, but always hitting toward the fences.”

Fleming joined MMC in mid-2021 as president of healthcare and corporate. Previously, she founded and was CEO of Goodfuse, a boutique communications agency under BCW’s umbrella of companies. Fleming has also held senior roles at FleishmanHillard, Weber Shandwick, BCW and directed healthcare PR campaigns at healthcare shop Biosector 2.

She was named a PRWeek Women of Distinction honoree in 2019; Maher was inducted into the PRWeek Hall of Fame in 2014.