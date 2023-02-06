Revive appoints Chris Bevolo as CEO

Bevolo is replacing Joanne Thornton after her departure in October 2022.

NASHVILLE, TN: Revive has promoted Chris Bevolo to CEO, effective February 1.

Bevolo, reporting to Weber Shandwick North America CEO Jim O’Leary, replaces Joanne Thornton, who left the healthcare-focused firm midway through October.

“I am energized by the opportunity to take the reins at an agency that is helping clients transform how they tackle unprecedented challenges through marketing and communications,” Bevolo told PRWeek via email. “With the smartest minds in the business, we are helping our clients see beyond today and focus on what is around the corner.”

As the firm’s top executive, Bevolo will be responsible for leading Revive’s nearly 100 staffers. He could not be immediately reached for further comment.

Bevolo most recently served as Revive’s chief growth and brand officer, providing strategic guidance in brand, marketing, digital and change management to hospitals and health system marketing leaders across the country.

Josh Schoonover, Revive’s chief client officer, is taking over that role in the interim, while the firm seeks a permanent replacement.

Before Revive, Bevolo was owner and lead strategist of Interval, a Minneapolis-based healthcare marketing firm he founded in 1995.

Revive, part of The Weber Shandwick Collective, was acquired by Weber Shandwick in 2016. Originally known as ReviveHealth, the agency simplified its branding to Revive in September 2021.

The Nashville-headquartered firm is part of Interpublic Group’s Dxtra unit, which also contains parent agency Weber Shandwick and PR firms Golin, DeVries Global and Current Global. The PR firms in IPG Dxtra posted single-digit revenue growth in Q3, down from double-digit growth in Q3 2021.

Editor's note: This story was updated with comment from Bevolo on Febraury 6.