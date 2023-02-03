Accenture brings on Magic Leap chief design officer to help lead its metaverse business

James Temple to head up Accenture Song’s metaverse capabilities, succeeding Mark Curtis, who is moving to its global sustainability studio.

by Jessica Heygate, Campaign Added 1 hour ago

Temple will lead Accenture Song’s metaverse projects.

Accenture has hired James Temple, the chief design officer of wearable tech company Magic Leap, to scale its metaverse business globally.

Temple joins in a dual role as co-lead of Accenture’s Metaverse Continuum Business Group alongside David Treat, as well as global metaverse lead for Accenture Song, the consultancy’s marketing communications arm.

Accenture formed the MCBG in March 2022 to help clients develop metaverse experiences. It has since created a prototype metaverse experience for the World Economic Forum alongside Microsoft, and a virtual replica of the country of Tuvalu to preserve its culture and history.

Together, Temple and Treat have been tasked with integrating and scaling Accenture’s metaverse business globally. 

Accenture estimates the metaverse will fuel $1 trillion in revenue by the end of 2025. 

Temple, who is based in London, succeeds Mark Curtis, who helped to create Accenture’s metaverse practice. The long-time Accenture leader, who was a founding partner of design and innovation consultancy Fjord, is taking on a larger role leading Accenture Song’s global sustainability studio.

Temple brings practical experience working in immersive technology. He joins the consulting giant having overseen user experience and industrial, operating system, application and brand design at Magic Leap, which develops augmented reality devices. 

The technologist first joined Magic Leap in 2018 as chief experience officer responsible for its immersive design capability, which involved deploying immersive spatial applications for location-based experiences. 

Prior to Magic Leap, Temple spent more than 12 years at R/GA, most recently as global chief innovation officer and chief creative officer for the EMEA region.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com. 


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Temple will lead Accenture Song’s metaverse projects.

Accenture brings on Magic Leap chief design officer to help lead its metaverse business

Sadoun is “confident” about 2023 following strong revenue growth in 2021 and 2022.

Arthur Sadoun: Publicis’ ‘profound transformation’ is paying off

Nick Fox

Stagwell and Sloane & Company hire former Virgin Group CCO Nick Fox

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

L-R: Meghann Curtis, John Files and Kate Olsen.

Weber Shandwick appoints North America public affairs, social impact and sustainability leads

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Microsoft’s Frank Shaw on using Twitter to argue for Activision acquisition

Zuckerberg revealed the company's name change to Meta in October 2021 (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Mark Zuckerberg says 2023 will be ‘year of efficiency’

Publicis takes Working with Cancer pledge to the Super Bowl

Publicis takes Working with Cancer pledge to the Super Bowl

TikTok may be all the rage, but not during the biggest game of the year. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Why TikTok is not the place to be for brands during the Super Bowl

Quaker, Doritos and Fast Twitch get interactive on TikTok ahead of Super Bowl. Who did it best?

Quaker, Doritos and Fast Twitch get interactive on TikTok ahead of Super Bowl. Who did it best?