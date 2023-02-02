Microsoft’s Frank Shaw on using Twitter to argue for Activision acquisition

Microsoft and Activision chief communications officers Frank Shaw and Lulu Cheng Meservey pushed for the nearly $70 billion acquisition on Twitter, highlighting what’s convenient and challenging about using social media in corporate communications.

This past week, Frank Shaw and Lulu Cheng Meservey, Microsoft and Activision CCOs, respectively, tweeted arguments for completing Microsoft’s $70 billion acquisition of Activision, which is being blocked by the Federal Trade Commission in an antitrust lawsuit.

Both communications executives used Twitter to reinforce company statements but were met with a mixed reception, highlighting the ups and downs of getting immediate feedback on social media.

Last Friday, Shaw tweeted to address rumors that Sony is arguing against the acquisition to the European Commission, following Reuters’ report that Sony gaming chief Jim Ryan met with Margrethe Vestager, European commissioner for competition, last week to discuss the acquisition. Shaw refuted Sony’s claims that Microsoft would get first crack at new Call of Duty content should the acquisition go through.

He also reiterated a Microsoft argument that Sony sells more PlayStations than Microsoft does Xbox consoles, so it would make no sense to deprive PlayStation owners of one of the best-selling video game franchises in the history of gaming.

Shaw said he coordinated with Microsoft’s gaming team to put those tweets out because a conversation about the acquisition was already happening on social media.

“There are times where we have something like this past Friday, where we knew a conversation was happening and we wanted to make sure that we had a point of view on it,” he said.

He added that while he has other tools for sharing a point of view, from blog posts to interviews, Twitter is an effective way to comment because he has almost 32,000 followers and could share Microsoft’s statement and get feedback immediately, “engaging and answering questions as it’s appropriate.”

Some replies weren’t received favorably, with one saying Microsoft has deprived PlayStation owners of popular game series in the past.

It defied business logic to take Bethesda games away from Playstation but look where we are now — AlphaWill������ 8_2nds (@AlphaWill_) January 28, 2023

When Shaw simply replied “wat,” more replies chalked up his response to Microsoft’s inability to address holes in its arguments. A Saturday Forbes article also used Shaw’s tweets as evidence that Microsoft is ill-equipped to handle feedback.

Shaw said he made that particular reply in order to engage with the tweet in a way that felt appropriate for the platform he was using. While he didn’t get the explanation or dialogue that he hoped for, he did open Microsoft up to the immediate thoughts and feelings of gamers.

Shaw emphasized the value of getting an immediate response but said that communicators have to be selective with what conversations they start, especially when replies are strongly opinionated, as they were last week.

Shaw said he felt comfortable issuing some responses since his tweets were re-iterations of Microsoft’s statements, but he limited how far he took those conversations once criticism ramped up.

On Monday, Activision’s Meservey addressed the FTC directly through her own series of tweets, which Shaw said were not coordinated with Microsoft. Meservey pointed to HBO’s “The Last of Us,” a wildly popular TV show and Sony property, as evidence for why the company doesn’t need the FTC’s protection.

Replies were quick to criticize the train of thought, pointing out that the comparison falls flat because “The Last of Us” was created by Sony, while Call of Duty would become a Microsoft property through purchasing power.

That is a Sony created IP.



Sony didn’t pay $70 billion for it from an already existing publisher.



Sony nurtures it’s talent, and invest into making quality content.



The equivalent to this would be Halo, and it’s Paramount adaptation, which flopped under MS oversight. ����‍♂️ — Giants Called Me, JOEL! (@Gilbertbelieve2) January 30, 2023

Meservey declined an interview.

The European Commission is set to deliver its verdict on the acquisition deal by April 11.