Microsoft’s Frank Shaw on using Twitter to argue for Activision acquisition

Microsoft and Activision chief communications officers Frank Shaw and Lulu Cheng Meservey pushed for the nearly $70 billion acquisition on Twitter, highlighting what’s convenient and challenging about using social media in corporate communications.

by Brandon Doerrer Added 20 minutes ago

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

This past week, Frank Shaw and Lulu Cheng Meservey, Microsoft and Activision CCOs, respectively, tweeted arguments for completing Microsoft’s $70 billion acquisition of Activision, which is being blocked by the Federal Trade Commission in an antitrust lawsuit. 

Both communications executives used Twitter to reinforce company statements but were met with a mixed reception, highlighting the ups and downs of getting immediate feedback on social media.

Last Friday, Shaw tweeted to address rumors that Sony is arguing against the acquisition to the European Commission, following Reuters’ report that Sony gaming chief Jim Ryan met with Margrethe Vestager, European commissioner for competition, last week to discuss the acquisition. Shaw refuted Sony’s claims that Microsoft would get first crack at new Call of Duty content should the acquisition go through. 

He also reiterated a Microsoft argument that Sony sells more PlayStations than Microsoft does Xbox consoles, so it would make no sense to deprive PlayStation owners of one of the best-selling video game franchises in the history of gaming.

Shaw said he coordinated with Microsoft’s gaming team to put those tweets out because a conversation about the acquisition was already happening on social media. 

“There are times where we have something like this past Friday, where we knew a conversation was happening and we wanted to make sure that we had a point of view on it,” he said.

He added that while he has other tools for sharing a point of view, from blog posts to interviews, Twitter is an effective way to comment because he has almost 32,000 followers and could share Microsoft’s statement and get feedback immediately, “engaging and answering questions as it’s appropriate.”

Some replies weren’t received favorably, with one saying Microsoft has deprived PlayStation owners of popular game series in the past.

When Shaw simply replied “wat,” more replies chalked up his response to Microsoft’s inability to address holes in its arguments. A Saturday Forbes article also used Shaw’s tweets as evidence that Microsoft is ill-equipped to handle feedback.

Shaw said he made that particular reply in order to engage with the tweet in a way that felt appropriate for the platform he was using. While he didn’t get the explanation or dialogue that he hoped for, he did open Microsoft up to the immediate thoughts and feelings of gamers.

Shaw emphasized the value of getting an immediate response but said that communicators have to be selective with what conversations they start, especially when replies are strongly opinionated, as they were last week. 

Shaw said he felt comfortable issuing some responses since his tweets were re-iterations of Microsoft’s statements, but he limited how far he took those conversations once criticism ramped up.

On Monday, Activision’s Meservey addressed the FTC directly through her own series of tweets, which Shaw said were not coordinated with Microsoft. Meservey pointed to HBO’s “The Last of Us,” a wildly popular TV show and Sony property, as evidence for why the company doesn’t need the FTC’s protection.

Replies were quick to criticize the train of thought, pointing out that the comparison falls flat because “The Last of Us” was created by Sony, while Call of Duty would become a Microsoft property through purchasing power. 

Meservey declined an interview.

The European Commission is set to deliver its verdict on the acquisition deal by April 11.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Microsoft’s Frank Shaw on using Twitter to argue for Activision acquisition

Zuckerberg revealed the company's name change to Meta in October 2021 (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Mark Zuckerberg says 2023 will be ‘year of efficiency’

Publicis takes Working with Cancer pledge to the Super Bowl

Publicis takes Working with Cancer pledge to the Super Bowl

TikTok may be all the rage, but not during the biggest game of the year. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Why TikTok is not the place to be for brands during the Super Bowl

Quaker, Doritos and Fast Twitch get interactive on TikTok ahead of Super Bowl. Who did it best?

Quaker, Doritos and Fast Twitch get interactive on TikTok ahead of Super Bowl. Who did it best?

The FDA is looking to simplify vaccine messaging. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Following adcomm meeting, FDA aims to ‘simplify’ vaccination with tweaks to long-term COVID-19 strategy

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Publicis staff to share ‘record-high’ €500m bonus pool after strong end to 2022

Publicis staff to share ‘record-high’ €500m bonus pool after strong end to 2022

The PR Week: 2.2.2023 - Ulrike Decoene, AXA

The PR Week: 2.2.2023 - Ulrike Decoene, AXA

Hotel brand citizenM names W Communications as US AOR

Hotel brand citizenM names W Communications as US AOR