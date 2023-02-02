Weber Shandwick appoints North America public affairs, social impact and sustainability leads

John Files, Meghann Curtis and Kate Olsen will also join the business and society futures leadership team.

NEW YORK: Weber Shandwick has made key North America appointments, naming John Files and Meghann Curtis as co-leads of public affairs, and promoting Kate Olsen to head of social impact and sustainability. All three appointments are effective immediately.

Files and Curtis, reporting to Weber Shandwick chief public affairs officer Pam Jenkins, are jointly replacing Peter Carson, who was recently elevated to head of corporate affairs in North America.

Jenkins said the moves reflect the complexity of modern-day public affairs, intersecting closely with corporate affairs and issues management.

“[Files] and [Curtis] bring very complementary expertise and experience that will be a real asset for clients,” Jenkins said.

Files most recently was EVP and head of public affairs at Powell Tate, while Curtis acted as Weber Shandwick’s SVP of public affairs and social impact.

Powell Tate, part of the Weber Shandwick Collective, is a public affairs specialist agency headquartered in Washington, DC. Other TWSC brands include consultancy United Minds, KRC Research, digital firm Flipside and social creative shop That Lot.

Olsen, who served as EVP of social impact and sustainability, is reporting to Paul Massey, president of Powell Tate and global lead of social impact and sustainability at Weber Shandwick.

“We have significant opportunities to partner with clients across sectors to make sense of this moment and advance brave, purpose-driven solutions that create shared value for business, stakeholders and society,” Olsen said.

Olsen has succeeded Victoria Baxter, who exited the Interpublic Group firm in January 2022. Baxter is now Google’s head of climate and crisis response, as well as social impact partnerships.

Weber has not named replacements for the three executives’ previous roles. Files, Curtis and Olsen will also join the Weber Shandwick Collective’s business and society futures leadership team.

Weber Shandwick posted a revenue increase of 4.9% globally to $872 million and a revenue jump of 5% in the U.S. to $520 million in 2021, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.

This month, the IPG agency promoted James Walker to GM of its Baltimore office.