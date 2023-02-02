Weber Shandwick appoints North America public affairs, social impact and sustainability leads

John Files, Meghann Curtis and Kate Olsen will also join the business and society futures leadership team.

by Ewan Larkin Added 2 hours ago

L-R: Meghann Curtis, John Files and Kate Olsen.

NEW YORK: Weber Shandwick has made key North America appointments, naming John Files and Meghann Curtis as co-leads of public affairs, and promoting Kate Olsen to head of social impact and sustainability. All three appointments are effective immediately. 

Files and Curtis, reporting to Weber Shandwick chief public affairs officer Pam Jenkins, are jointly replacing Peter Carson, who was recently elevated to head of corporate affairs in North America

Jenkins said the moves reflect the complexity of modern-day public affairs, intersecting closely with corporate affairs and issues management. 

“[Files] and [Curtis] bring very complementary expertise and experience that will be a real asset for clients,” Jenkins said. 

Files most recently was EVP and head of public affairs at Powell Tate, while Curtis acted as Weber Shandwick’s SVP of public affairs and social impact. 

Powell Tate, part of the Weber Shandwick Collective, is a public affairs specialist agency headquartered in Washington, DC. Other TWSC brands include consultancy United Minds, KRC Research, digital firm Flipside and social creative shop That Lot.

Olsen, who served as EVP of social impact and sustainability, is reporting to Paul Massey, president of Powell Tate and global lead of social impact and sustainability at Weber Shandwick. 

“We have significant opportunities to partner with clients across sectors to make sense of this moment and advance brave, purpose-driven solutions that create shared value for business, stakeholders and society,” Olsen said. 

Olsen has succeeded Victoria Baxter, who exited the Interpublic Group firm in January 2022. Baxter is now Google’s head of climate and crisis response, as well as social impact partnerships. 

Weber has not named replacements for the three executives’ previous roles. Files, Curtis and Olsen will also join the Weber Shandwick Collective’s business and society futures leadership team

Weber Shandwick posted a revenue increase of 4.9% globally to $872 million and a revenue jump of 5% in the U.S. to $520 million in 2021, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022

This month, the IPG agency promoted James Walker to GM of its Baltimore office.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

L-R: Meghann Curtis, John Files and Kate Olsen.

Weber Shandwick appoints North America public affairs, social impact and sustainability leads

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Microsoft’s Frank Shaw on using Twitter to argue for Activision acquisition

Zuckerberg revealed the company's name change to Meta in October 2021 (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Mark Zuckerberg says 2023 will be ‘year of efficiency’

Publicis takes Working with Cancer pledge to the Super Bowl

Publicis takes Working with Cancer pledge to the Super Bowl

TikTok may be all the rage, but not during the biggest game of the year. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Why TikTok is not the place to be for brands during the Super Bowl

Quaker, Doritos and Fast Twitch get interactive on TikTok ahead of Super Bowl. Who did it best?

Quaker, Doritos and Fast Twitch get interactive on TikTok ahead of Super Bowl. Who did it best?

The FDA is looking to simplify vaccine messaging. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Following adcomm meeting, FDA aims to ‘simplify’ vaccination with tweaks to long-term COVID-19 strategy

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Publicis staff to share ‘record-high’ €500m bonus pool after strong end to 2022

Publicis staff to share ‘record-high’ €500m bonus pool after strong end to 2022

The PR Week: 2.2.2023 - Ulrike Decoene, AXA

The PR Week: 2.2.2023 - Ulrike Decoene, AXA