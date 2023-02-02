Quaker, Doritos and Fast Twitch get interactive on TikTok ahead of Super Bowl. Who did it best?

In the lead up to Super Bowl LVII on February 12, Quaker, Doritos and Gatorade energy drink Fast Twitch are engaging consumers with interactive campaigns on TikTok.
Here’s what the food and drink brands are doing…
Quaker
@quaker You could have the chance to win tickets to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas 1️⃣ Make your own TikTok sharing how you pregrain with Quaker Oats 2️⃣ Use #QuakerPregrain #Entry ♬ original sound - Quaker Oats
Doritos
@doritos Triangle obsessed? Us too. Share this triangle-inspired dance using #DoritosTriangleTryout and #Entry ♬ original sound - Doritos
Fast Twitch
@fasttwitchenergy Want to feel the energy of Super Bowl LVII in person? As an official partner of the NFL, we’re sending one lucky fan and two friends to the big game! TO ENTER 1. Follow us at @FastTwitchEnergy 2. Post a TikTok of your most hyped up NFL tunnel entrance using the Fast Twitch Tunnel Entrance Filter. Include #FastTwitchContest ♬ original sound - Fast Twitch
Which brand’s TikTok campaign is your favorite?
Brands are getting interactive on TikTok with their Super Bowl campaigns. Who did it best?— PRWeekUS (@PRWeekUS) February 2, 2023
-@Quaker's Pregrain contest
-@Doritos' Triangle Tryouts
-@Gatorade's #FastTwitchContest