Quaker, Doritos and Fast Twitch get interactive on TikTok ahead of Super Bowl. Who did it best?

All three brands are running contests around the big game to engage Gen Z consumers.

Added 3 hours ago

In the lead up to Super Bowl LVII on February 12, Quaker, Doritos and Gatorade energy drink Fast Twitch are engaging consumers with interactive campaigns on TikTok.

Here’s what the food and drink brands are doing…

Quaker

@quaker You could have the chance to win tickets to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas 1️⃣ Make your own TikTok sharing how you pregrain with Quaker Oats 2️⃣ Use #QuakerPregrain #Entry ♬ original sound - Quaker Oats

Doritos

@doritos Triangle obsessed? Us too. Share this triangle-inspired dance using #DoritosTriangleTryout and #Entry ♬ original sound - Doritos

Fast Twitch

@fasttwitchenergy Want to feel the energy of Super Bowl LVII in person? As an official partner of the NFL, we’re sending one lucky fan and two friends to the big game! TO ENTER 1. Follow us at @FastTwitchEnergy 2. Post a TikTok of your most hyped up NFL tunnel entrance using the Fast Twitch Tunnel Entrance Filter. Include #FastTwitchContest ♬ original sound - Fast Twitch

Which brand’s TikTok campaign is your favorite?


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

TikTok may be all the rage, but not during the biggest game of the year. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Why TikTok is not the place to be for brands during the Super Bowl

Quaker, Doritos and Fast Twitch get interactive on TikTok ahead of Super Bowl. Who did it best?

Quaker, Doritos and Fast Twitch get interactive on TikTok ahead of Super Bowl. Who did it best?

The FDA is looking to simplify vaccine messaging. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Following adcomm meeting, FDA aims to ‘simplify’ vaccination with tweaks to long-term COVID-19 strategy

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Publicis staff to share ‘record-high’ €500m bonus pool after strong end to 2022

Publicis staff to share ‘record-high’ €500m bonus pool after strong end to 2022

The PR Week: 2.2.2023 - Ulrike Decoene, AXA

The PR Week: 2.2.2023 - Ulrike Decoene, AXA

Hotel brand citizenM names W Communications as US AOR

Hotel brand citizenM names W Communications as US AOR

Pfizer: Damned if you do, damned if you don’t

Pfizer: Damned if you do, damned if you don’t

Keep your hands off our history, please

Keep your hands off our history, please

McCann will serve on the leadership team of both agencies.

Finn Partners acquires creative and digital design agency Outré Creative