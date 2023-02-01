Finn Partners acquires creative and digital design agency Outré Creative

NEW YORK: Finn Partners has acquired Outré Creative, an international creative and digital design agency specializing in financial services, effective on Wednesday.

The 15-person firm will be known as Outré Creative, a Finn Partners Company.

Outré founder and MD Aidan McCann will join as senior partner and report jointly to Alexis Pratsides and Matt Bostrom, managing partners in EMEA and the U.S., respectively. McCann will become part of both management teams.

No layoffs or client conflicts occurred as a result of the acquisition. All of Outré’s staff will transition to Finn.

“From our perspective, there's a lot of good synergy between the capabilities,” said Noah Finn, founding managing partner and global head of integrated marketing at Finn Partners. “As we've grown in Europe, we brought a lot of digital marketing into the PR work that we do, but creative has been an area that we've been thinking about and wanting to expand. Outre brings that to us and also their client focus with financial services and insurance as a specific vertical is an area that we haven't done much creative work in and so it introduces that whole new sector to us from a creative and marketing perspective.”

Outré was founded in 2002 and has offices in London and New York. The creative agency’s client base spans focuses in financial services, utilities and insurance, including brands Aetna, Aon, Chubb, Guardian, Marsh, New York Life and Travelers. Its core service areas include creative strategy, digital design, branding, information design and copywriting, the agency said in a statement.

Finn’s integrated marketing practice has grown exponentially in the U.S., EMEA and Asia-Pacific, now accounting for about 25% of the firm’s overall revenue with a staff of about 350 people, according to the firm.

“The business landscape now really requires a lot of firepower,” McCann said. “It sort of is a win-win for Finn and for my clients.”

Finn went on a shopping spree in 2022, acquiring brand strategy and creative firm AHA, boutique agency Rachel Kay Public Relations, purpose and sustainability advocacy communications firm The Winston Agency and leading Asia-based health communications agency SPAG.

In 2021, the agency acquired U.K. digital marketing specialist, MintTwist and Hawaii’s largest integrated agency Anthology Marketing Group.

Investment or acquisition funding comes from Finn’s “operating cash flow,” according to Finn CEO and founding managing partner, Peter Finn.

The firm posted a revenue increase of 49% globally and in the U.S to $162 million and $135 million respectively, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.