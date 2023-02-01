Citizen Relations formalizes digital unit dComm3

NEW YORK: Citizen Relations has established a digital team called dComm3.

DComm3 will bolster the firm’s capabilities in digital strategy and execution, influencer marketing, content performance and data and earned analytics.

Chief digital officer Crystalyn Stuart-Loayza is overseeing the team of more than 15 staffers.

She said that her team will focus heavily on Web3 and other emerging technologies.

“Earned-led agencies are in the best position to help brands move forward into a web-next environment,” Stuart-Loayza said. “Given what’s happening in Web3, this was the right time to double down on a digital investment.”

DComm3 is less concerned with aspects of Web3 such as blockchain and virtual and augmented reality, and more concentrated on how conversations are evolving in an increasingly digitized landscape in an effort to help clients stay relevant.

“Our [team is interested in] the changing dynamics of communities, understanding data and building digital intimacy with our clients through first-party data,” Stuart-Loayza said, adding that the team has experimented with AI in design and production.

Stuart-Loayza will work closely with Cara Peckens, SVP of digital research and development and technology; Laura Brown, VP of digital strategy; and Daniel Sendecki, VP of performance content.

DComm3 has started work with Molson Coors, as well as nearly 60% of Citizen’s client base, Stuart-Loayza said.

Last year, Citizen appointed Nick Cowling as CEO, replacing Daryl McCullough, who stepped down in 2019. The firm promoted Laura Bremer as U.S. president, a newly created role, in October.

Citizen posted a 24.4% increase in revenue globally to $29.1 million in 2021, jumping 33.2% to $12.5 million in the U.S., according to PRWeek's Agency Business Report 2022.