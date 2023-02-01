Barbie debuts Chelsea doll with scoliosis

Mattel is rolling out its first Chelsea doll with scoliosis, as part of its larger efforts to increase diversity in its dolls.

by Lecia Bushak, MM+M Added 2 hours ago

Chelsea is Barbie's younger sister. (Photo credit: Mattel).

The iconic Barbie brand has made strides in recent years to improve the diversity of its dolls, whether it’s expanding its Barbies with different skin colorsbody sizes or disabilities

Now, Mattel is rolling out its first Chelsea doll with scoliosis, a curvature of the spine that’s often first diagnosed in children.

Barbie collaborated with a medical expert, neurosurgeon Dr. Luke Macyszyn, to develop the Chelsea doll with scoliosis. The goal was to design a doll that children with spinal issues, whether a simple case of scoliosis or other more serious disorders, could relate to. The Chelsea doll also features a removable back brace.

Scoliosis affects some 2 to 3% of the U.S. population, or about 6 to 9 million people, according to Columbia University Irving Medical Center. The most common form, adolescent idiopathic scoliosis, typically appears in children between the ages of 10 and 15, and can be treated with physical therapy and occasionally a brace.

The Chelsea doll is Barbie’s younger sister and was launched in 2011. At age seven, she’s meant to be the youngest sister of the Barbie family and was designed specifically for younger children. The Chelsea doll line also includes a doll in a wheelchair. 

The Chelsea doll with scoliosis is the most recent example of Barbie’s ongoing commitment to offering diverse products to its consumers.

In 2022, Barbie unveiled a doll with hearing aids, which received support from medical experts and disability advocates.

“When you have a popular doll like Barbie, who’s an icon as far as dolls go, wearing bright pink hearing aids. It not only gives children the opportunity to see somebody just like them, but it also gives adults that affirmation,” Barbara Kelley, executive director of the Hearing Loss Association of America, told MM+M at that time.

This story first appeared on mmm-onlline.com. 


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Crystalyn Stuart-Loayza is also chief digital officer.

Citizen Relations formalizes digital unit dComm3

Hotwire ups Heather Craft to North America CEO

Hotwire ups Heather Craft to North America CEO

Nine in 10 respondents were concerned about the economy. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

FTI survey: Healthcare execs bullish on own companies, cautious about economy

Chelsea is Barbie's younger sister. (Photo credit: Mattel).

Barbie debuts Chelsea doll with scoliosis

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Mission North launches industry diversity initiative Foster the Future

Mission North launches industry diversity initiative Foster the Future

FedEx sends memo to staffers on the death of employee Tyre Nichols

FedEx sends memo to staffers on the death of employee Tyre Nichols

Ulta posted $361.9 million in net income in Q3 2022.

Ulta Beauty hires Hunter to handle consumer media relations

Cision names Cali Tran as CEO

Cision names Cali Tran as CEO

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Innodata rolls out PR CoPilot tool to support media outreach