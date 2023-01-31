Innodata rolls out PR CoPilot tool to support media outreach

The tool can help PR pros craft press releases and with other duties.

by Natasha Bach Added 2 hours ago

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ: Data engineering company Innodata has launched an artificial intelligence-enabled tool to support the creation of press releases and aid in media outreach.

The tool, called PR CoPilot, is part of Innodata subsidiary Agility PR’s offerings. Agility customers can access it via their integrated PR platform. 

Users provide PR CoPilot with relevant information, such as up to 10 key messages and quotes, and are given the ability to stipulate criteria, such as the tone or length of the content. PR CoPilot will draft either a press release or media pitch framework based on the requirements provided. If a user isn’t satisfied with the draft, there is an option to regenerate output based on the same information that was inputted.

Agility said that the tool is not intended to replace the work of PR pros entirely, but rather, make it easier and quicker for them to do their jobs. In addition to the AI-enabled press release and media outreach creation, Agility also offers media monitoring, outreach and intelligence support through its platform.

Innodata is the latest in a series of platforms and companies to make use of AI to facilitate and accelerate the time-consuming tasks PR pros do on a daily or weekly basis. Agency Praytell recently tested a collection of AI tools called “Fridai” that responds to client requests on Fridays while its team transitions to a four-day work week. Meanwhile, Emplifi has made use of Open AI’s GPT-3 framework to create an AI tool that automates the creation of social copy.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Cision names Cali Tran as CEO

Cision names Cali Tran as CEO

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Innodata rolls out PR CoPilot tool to support media outreach

Vegan hair care brand Better Natured brings on CRC as AOR

Vegan hair care brand Better Natured brings on CRC as AOR

Q&A: Healthcare content producer Jon Cody

Q&A: Healthcare content producer Jon Cody

The latest edition of Breaking Barriers launched this year. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Ahead of Black History Month, Genentech focuses next installment of #MSVisibility on barriers to care for Black patients

The CDC has been criticized for not communicating clearly with Americans. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

With pandemic lessons in mind, CDC sets out to execute its internal revamp

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

MikeWorldWide, led by Michael Kempner, rebranded from MWW in 2021.

MikeWorldWide acquires MRB Public Relations

Roy will take over Lambert's public affairs practice.

Lambert Global acquires Roy Public Affairs Management

More than 500 apply to win wedding at an Aldi store

More than 500 apply to win wedding at an Aldi store