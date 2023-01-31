Innodata rolls out PR CoPilot tool to support media outreach

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ: Data engineering company Innodata has launched an artificial intelligence-enabled tool to support the creation of press releases and aid in media outreach.

The tool, called PR CoPilot, is part of Innodata subsidiary Agility PR’s offerings. Agility customers can access it via their integrated PR platform.

Users provide PR CoPilot with relevant information, such as up to 10 key messages and quotes, and are given the ability to stipulate criteria, such as the tone or length of the content. PR CoPilot will draft either a press release or media pitch framework based on the requirements provided. If a user isn’t satisfied with the draft, there is an option to regenerate output based on the same information that was inputted.

Agility said that the tool is not intended to replace the work of PR pros entirely, but rather, make it easier and quicker for them to do their jobs. In addition to the AI-enabled press release and media outreach creation, Agility also offers media monitoring, outreach and intelligence support through its platform.

Innodata is the latest in a series of platforms and companies to make use of AI to facilitate and accelerate the time-consuming tasks PR pros do on a daily or weekly basis. Agency Praytell recently tested a collection of AI tools called “Fridai” that responds to client requests on Fridays while its team transitions to a four-day work week. Meanwhile, Emplifi has made use of Open AI’s GPT-3 framework to create an AI tool that automates the creation of social copy.