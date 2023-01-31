The rise of the niches – who’s been missing out on influencer marketing?

At the mention of influencers, most of us picture the classic categories – beauty gurus, travel vloggers and gamers – but gone are the days when these sectors dominate entirely. Now, brands of all kinds can benefit from working with influencers, and those that haven’t tried are missing out.

This article is based on research from individuals who lead consumer influencer divisions or specialisms at 33 PR agencies, surveyed in December and January. The project is from PRWeek in association with the Branded Content Marketing Association (BCMA). Stay tuned for more insights over the coming days.

Pre-pandemic, it may have been harder to justify using influencers as part of every PR strategy, but one of the lasting effects of the COVID-19 era is a genuine appetite for content from the personalities we see online.

“People turned to social media for something to do, for a comfortable space to share experiences, and to try to take them away from what was happening,” says Peter Tomlinson, director of digital services at Porter Novelli.

The result, he says, is a gang of successful ‘home influencers’, who grew huge followings by creating relatively simple and low-budget content involving cooking, dancing and comedy sketches, engaging many people who weren’t previously social media-savvy.

“For the first time, the public and celebrities had a level playing field – they were both at home and frustrated by the same issues,” adds Tomlinson.

The widening of the influencer sphere means people now want to see something different, and that is exactly what they will continue to get in 2023, predicts Kindred’s business director, Emma Parrish.

“I’m expecting to see the rise of influencers in more niches – outdoor cooking, wild swimming, board games, smart home tech, sand art,” she says.

“Platforms like TikTok, Twitch, YouTube and – to a lesser extent – Instagram have made it so easy to find content that appeals to very specific interests. From dogs who predict the weather to people teaching Excel hacks, it’s all there and the people doing it well and finding a niche will rise.”

For brands, Parrish says tapping into these niches is a no-brainer, so long as they make the right influencer selection and prove that they truly understand their audience in doing so.

‘Steady increase’

When looking across all sectors, PRWeek’s influencer panel noted the importance of influencer marketing increasing collectively, rather than booming in one particular area.

In fact, with the exception of clothing and film/TV, each individual sector of consumer PR was seen by the majority of our panel to have heightened its influencer presence since 2020.

“While influencer marketing isn’t new for most of the sectors listed, its importance has increased steadily for all,” says Luke Bliss, head of PR at Fuse.

Similarly, Tin Man Communications practice director Leanne Bertolone says: “Some industries, such as the travel industry, have seen unprecedented times over the last few years, so we’ve seen a shift in how influencers are used within that sector. However, on the whole with other industries, influencers have been a solid part of marketing plans for many years and their importance hasn’t drastically increased.”

Although this may be the case, Bliss shares his opinion that certain areas, such as sport, have seen more of an unexpected and dramatic growth in influencer marketing opportunities since 2020.

This organic boom is where things get exciting, says Parrish, pointing out that there are definitely “sectors which have only woken up to the power of influencers in the past three or so years, such as business, finance, activism and books”.

Growing niches

Anecdotally, many other influencer experts agree that this rise in more unconventional influencers can only be a positive for PR.

Adam Mack, director of strategy at Hope&Glory PR, notes social media stars being particularly more prevalent in comms for fitness, food and drink, and luxury brands.

The latter is a movement that Mischa Joslin, head of social at Frank PR, has also noticed, saying: “Luxury is an interesting one, as it used to be unaffected by influencers; however, it’s now a huge part of bringing in the ‘new luxe’. Audience and brands are relying heavily on these younger influencers to continue their customer pipeline from running out.”

Influencers, often known for their lavish lifestyles, may seem like a good match for paid partnerships with luxury brands, yet it should be noted that striking the right tone with ‘aspirational’ content collaborations can be a challenge, as TikTok star Lydia Millen found when she stayed at The Savoy because her ‘heating was broken’ last year.

i really think the lydia millen x savoy situation says so much about aspirational wealth in general, and the creators who have flourished because people love to see content that depicts wealth and the ability to be out of touch that wealth provides — Clara (@colormeloverly) November 24, 2022

Less controversial, and therefore more surprising that it hadn’t occurred in the mainstream sooner, is the adoption of influencers into entertainment PR strategies.

“TikTok has changed the game when it comes to the way we engage with music,” says Josie Dougoud, digital account director at The Romans. “It has catapulted new and fairly unknown artists into stardom from just a 30- or 60-second upload.”

Increasingly, musicians are relying on the innovative platform for viral moments that will boost their image, something influencers can be instrumental in by simply using these songs in their videos. One of the simplest forms of partnership, using #ad in this sense is an easy win for both the influencer and the client.

Likewise, Tomlinson observes the film and TV industry benefiting from influencer marketing, particularly streaming platforms and their never-ending flow of original content.

“TikTok is changing the way shows are being produced,” he says. “Without a shareable TikTok dance, studios are missing out on millions of dollars’ worth of earned publicity.”

The recent example from Netflix original series Wednesday appeared to be more of a happy accident than a strategically planned viral moment, but will nonetheless inspire many entertainment brands to rethink their comms strategies, and how they can manufacture a moment like this with some help from internet talent.

As much as influencers can bring fun to consumer PR strategies, Robert Waldon, senior account director at Richmond & Towers, is keen to remind us that using these stars in less mainstream ways can also elevate the impact of a purposeful campaign.

“Now, more than ever, the right influencers help to bring a personal connection to a brand, product or service, and a sense of authority and advocacy, which, in sectors such as health and wellness, helps to cut through the noise and misinformation,” he says.

Influencers used as a fluffy marketing ‘gimmick’ to entice consumers is no longer the default, with their presence spilling over into more professional output too.

Though PRWeek’s influencer research was focused primarily on consumer comms, responses from experts indicate that b2b influencers are on their way to being just as valued, with experimentation in this field already underway.

“Influencers are most effective in b2c marketing due to their personable content, which the user can easily click through to purchase from,” says Rebecca Cohen, social account director at Brazen. “However, we are starting to see influencer content gain traction on more business-focused platforms like LinkedIn.”

Cohen also refers to #FinanceTok, a hashtag on the brink of one billion views, as a sign of an appetite for more formal brands having a social media presence, and using influencers as a way to get stuck in.

The diversification of influencer marketing strategies ultimately begs the question of what other developments could come next in such a fast-growing space, when it seems most niches are now being explored.

Stay tuned, as tomorrow PRWeek picks the brains of influencer experts to find out their predictions.