MikeWorldWide acquires MRB Public Relations

NEW YORK: MikeWorldWide Public Relations has acquired boutique technology specialist firm MRB Public Relations, effective January 1.

MRB president, CEO and founder Michael Becce and all of the agency’s staff are joining MikeWorldWide’s global tech practice, which is led by Maria Brown.

Brown was named EVP and leader of the tech practice in 2021, opening the firm’s Denver office.

Becce brings more than 30 years of tech media and analyst relations expertise with a focus on information technology and cybersecurity, the firm said in a statement.

“This really is an ideal situation for us as it allows us to scale up very quickly to add new accounts,” Becce said. “We have been forced to turn down business in the past because we just didn’t have the staff to run them efficiently. Now, we can take on new tech accounts of any size who want the tight-knit service and affordability of a boutique but the power and capabilities of a global firm.”

MRB was founded in 1992 as a media research firm, helping to lead business work with broadcast and technology trade media. The firm grew 174% in 2022, with clients in software as a service, b-to-b, enterprise, cloud security, fintech, venture-backed startups, media platforms and consumer technology, according to the agency.

“In a time when the tech sector is tightening budgets, we become a unique solution for vendors scaling back or an aggressive marketing option for the up and comers wanting to use the time to steal some mindshare,” Becce said.

MikeWorldWide rebranded from MWW PR in 2021 as a tribute to founder and CEO Michael Kempner. The same year, the firm posted a revenue increase of 17% globally to $45 million and an 11% increase to $41 million in the U.S., according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.

In late 2020, MWW bought social media and influencer marketing agency Everywhere Agency.