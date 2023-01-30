PRWeek US Awards 2023: The winners

The talented agencies, campaigns and leaders who went home with the top trophies at the 24th annual PRWeek Awards.

by PRWeek staff Added 3 hours ago

The case studies, teams and individuals profiled in this book represent an industry at the top of its game, contributing more than ever to enterprises, organizations, social causes and public affairs. It’s a testament to the progress that has been made by PR professionals since PRWeek US appeared on the scene 25 years ago in the fall of 1998 — and it provides the backdrop to a fantastic celebration of our 24th PRWeek Awards show.

COVID-19 certainly reminded us all of the value and enjoyment afforded by getting together in person and celebrating the industry, its achievements and its practitioners. PR is a people business and, during lockdown, everyone missed the opportunity to network and party while honoring the work others aspire to emulate.

The most significant global event of the last 12 months was the illegal invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Our 2023 Communicator of the Year, Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, played a key role in corralling support for his embattled nation, especially from technology giants such as Google, Microsoft, Apple, Meta and SpaceX.

A big thanks to our 2023 jury chair Corey duBrowa, VP, global communications and public affairs at Google, who provided excellent oversight of the most credible awards judging process in the business.

Most of all, thanks to all of you for celebrating with us and your continued support of the PRWeek Awards. 

— Steve Barrett, editorial director, PRWeek

For the complete version of the PRWeek Awards Book of the Night, go here.

Click on the categories below to check out this year’s winners.

  

Campaigns

Campaign of the Year

Best in Arts, Entertainment, Sports & Media

Best in Product Brand Development

Best Consumer Launch

Best in Integration

Best in Creative Excellence

Best in Healthcare

Best in Technology

Best in B2B

Best in Employee Engagement

Best in Community Relations

Best in Multicultural Marketing

Best Global Effort

Best in Corporate Branding

Best in Public Affairs

Best in Financial Communications

Best in a Crisis

Best in Public Sector

Best in Nonprofit

Best in Corporate Social Responsibility

Best in Social Media

Best in Influencer Impact

Best Brand Film

Best in Data Insight

Best Promotional Event

Best Viral

Best Content

   

People

Communicator of the Year

Outstanding Young Professional

Outstanding In-House Professional

Outstanding Agency Professional

Outstanding Marketer

    

Education

Outstanding Student

Outstanding Education Program

   

Agencies and talent

Outstanding In-House Team

Outstanding Boutique Agency

Outstanding Small Agency

Outstanding Midsize Agency

Outstanding Large Agency

Outstanding Extra-Large Agency

Agency of the Year

 


