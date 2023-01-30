PRWeek US Awards 2023: The winners

The talented agencies, campaigns and leaders who went home with the top trophies at the 24th annual PRWeek Awards.

The case studies, teams and individuals profiled in this book represent an industry at the top of its game, contributing more than ever to enterprises, organizations, social causes and public affairs. It’s a testament to the progress that has been made by PR professionals since PRWeek US appeared on the scene 25 years ago in the fall of 1998 — and it provides the backdrop to a fantastic celebration of our 24th PRWeek Awards show.

COVID-19 certainly reminded us all of the value and enjoyment afforded by getting together in person and celebrating the industry, its achievements and its practitioners. PR is a people business and, during lockdown, everyone missed the opportunity to network and party while honoring the work others aspire to emulate.

The most significant global event of the last 12 months was the illegal invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Our 2023 Communicator of the Year, Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, played a key role in corralling support for his embattled nation, especially from technology giants such as Google, Microsoft, Apple, Meta and SpaceX.

A big thanks to our 2023 jury chair Corey duBrowa, VP, global communications and public affairs at Google, who provided excellent oversight of the most credible awards judging process in the business.

Most of all, thanks to all of you for celebrating with us and your continued support of the PRWeek Awards.

— Steve Barrett, editorial director, PRWeek

For the complete version of the PRWeek Awards Book of the Night, go here.

