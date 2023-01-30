Lambert Global acquires Roy Public Affairs Management

DETROIT: Lambert Global has acquired Roy Public Affairs Management.

As part of the deal, Roy Public Affairs founder and principal Melissa Roy is joining Lambert as Detroit managing partner and leader of the firm's public affairs practice.

By acquiring Roy Public Affairs Management, a Michigan-based communications and policy advocacy firm specializing in developing brands for companies and individuals, Lambert is expanding its in-house service capabilities and talent bench, Lambert said in a statement.

Following the acquisition, Lambert's public affairs services will include communications, advocacy, economic development, community engagement, government relations and lobbying.

Roy Public Affairs will immediately begin integrating into Lambert's operations, starting with go-to-market planning and transitioning a client roster that includes the Autism Alliance of Michigan, Downtown Detroit Partnership and Kids Kicking Cancer.

Lambert was founded in 1998. The firm has six talent hubs in Detroit, New York, St. Louis, Houston, Phoenix, and Grand Rapids, Michigan.