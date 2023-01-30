Social justice, legal organizations react to Tyre Nichols video footage

The groups are using social media to push their supporters for change and remind the world who Nichols was.

MEMPHIS: The city of Memphis on Friday released police body camera footage and video surveillance showing the violent incident that led to the death of Tyre Nichols.

The video depicts Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, being beaten by officers for several minutes, then being left in a sitting position against the side of a car. After 10 minutes, a person who appears to be a paramedic attempts to help Nichols.

Nichols was stopped on January 7 for suspected reckless driving, according to a statement from Memphis police. Three days later, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation declared that Nichols had died due to injuries sustained in the “use-of-force incident with officers.”

Following the Department of Justice’s decision to launch a civil rights investigation into the incident, the involved police officers, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith, were terminated from their roles.

A grand jury subsequently indicted the aforementioned officials on numerous charges, including second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two charges of aggravated kidnapping, two charges of official misconduct and one charge of official oppression.

On Monday, a sixth officer, Preston Hemphill, was relieved of duty.

Here’s how advocacy and police-reform organizations have responded in the days since the video was released to the public.

Color of Change

Color of Change reacted to the Memphis police chief’s decision to eradicate its Scorpion unit, which the five involved officers belonged to.

2/2 COC applauds this decision, but there is still work to be done to ensure justice and accountability.



Learn more about our demands for #JusticeforTyreNichols and sign the petition. ➡️ https://t.co/Xgm5AC1148 pic.twitter.com/pUzFJp42Ck — ColorOfChange (@ColorOfChange) January 29, 2023

NAACP

Hey Congress,



I think this question is for you...



Sign our petition demanding #PoliceReformNow https://t.co/IIi0tf8QBJ https://t.co/sgiHkFXzbo — NAACP (@NAACP) January 30, 2023

Black Lives Matter

Police officers do not belong at traffic stops. Period.



This is a bold and strategic demand aimed at tackling white supremacy in public safety and ending the suffering of Black communities across this country – because no traffic incident should be deadly. — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) January 28, 2023

ACLU

The killing of Tyre Nichols is a tragic reminder that changing the role of police in our society is urgent.



Through our grief, we fight for a nation that centers care and safety — and that includes being safe from police violence. pic.twitter.com/9ptQwMNp65 — ACLU (@ACLU) January 28, 2023

National Lawyers Guild

The organization reassured those gathering in protest about their rights, and also advised individuals to assess their safety.

Just because the law says you have those rights does not always mean that the police will respect them.



By using your rights, you can make it harder for police to use your own statements or anything found on you during a search as evidence against you during a trial. pic.twitter.com/ZSFJ0iW0Kw — National Lawyers Guild (@NLGnews) January 28, 2023

Vera Institute of Justice