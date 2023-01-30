Social justice, legal organizations react to Tyre Nichols video footage

The groups are using social media to push their supporters for change and remind the world who Nichols was.

by Ewan Larkin Added 1 hour ago

Protesters marched in Memphis on Saturday. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

MEMPHIS: The city of Memphis on Friday released police body camera footage and video surveillance showing the violent incident that led to the death of Tyre Nichols. 

The video depicts Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, being beaten by officers for several minutes, then being left in a sitting position against the side of a car. After 10 minutes, a person who appears to be a paramedic attempts to help Nichols. 

Nichols was stopped on January 7 for suspected reckless driving, according to a statement from Memphis police. Three days later, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation declared that Nichols had died due to injuries sustained in the “use-of-force incident with officers.”

Following the Department of Justice’s decision to launch a civil rights investigation into the incident, the involved police officers, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith, were terminated from their roles. 

A grand jury subsequently indicted the aforementioned officials on numerous charges, including second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two charges of aggravated kidnapping, two charges of official misconduct and one charge of official oppression. 

On Monday, a sixth officer, Preston Hemphill, was relieved of duty

Here’s how advocacy and police-reform organizations have responded in the days since the video was released to the public. 

Color of Change

Color of Change reacted to the Memphis police chief’s decision to eradicate its Scorpion unit, which the five involved officers belonged to. 

NAACP

Black Lives Matter

ACLU

National Lawyers Guild

The organization reassured those gathering in protest about their rights, and also advised individuals to assess their safety.

Vera Institute of Justice


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Protesters marched in Memphis on Saturday. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Social justice, legal organizations react to Tyre Nichols video footage

The public perceptions of Moderna and Pfizer worsened last year. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Pharma reputation drops to pre-pandemic normal, with Pfizer and Moderna falling in the ranks

L-R: Playe cofounders Rob Older, Jonas Espvall and Mitch Brown

Haymarket Ventures makes strategic investment in content platform Playe

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

IBN builds out PR services

Half of nurses are considering leaving the profession.

ConnectRN tells nurses ‘don’t quit’

Scarinzi takes over a team of 23 in the U.S.

Ruder Finn names Chip Scarinzi U.S. head of technology and innovation

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Practice lead Jennifer Hawkins is working on the account.

World’s 50 Best Restaurants expands to US market with Finn Partners

People hold candles during a candlelight vigil for the victims of the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Comms after tragedy: Inside Sandy Hook Promise’s mass shooting rapid response protocols

'Atrévete means to go for it,' says agency founder Natalie Boden.

Boden launches leadership series Atrévete