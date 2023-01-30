Resources

Berry won an Oscar for her role in Moster's Ball.

A new role for Halle Berry: CCO at Pendulum Therapeutics

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Open Health buys US agency Acsel Health

Open Health buys US agency Acsel Health

Stephanie Cutter cofounded Precision in 2013. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Precision Strategies receives minority investment from Abry Partners

Most New Yorkers are hoping for a Chiefs win on Sunday, and Chiefs colors on the Empire State Building.

Even if the Eagles are winning…? Empire State Building to scoreboard Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl hero Adam Vinatieri is coaching Gronkowski in real life and the ad.

Behind the scenes of FanDuel’s Kick of Destiny campaign

Williamson joined the firm in 2021.

Influencer shop Billion Dollar Boy ups Alex Williamson to global creative director

New Penta partner David Knaus.

Penta promotes David Knaus, Meghan Pennington to partner

Wilson also flies with a jetpack in the PSA. (Image courtesy of CheckYourMelon.com).

Rebel Wilson wields a flamethrower, nunchucks in concussion PSA

Bedingfield also worked for Biden when he was vice president. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Kate Bedingfield to step down as White House communications director