IBN builds out PR services

NEW YORK: Financial news and publishing company IBN is expanding its services with a new program.

Public Relations Plus is a service designed to bolster IBN's support of the distribution and corporate messaging needs of public and private companies. The service includes capabilities such as goal and strategy consultation, research and creation of media lists, story pitching and outreach, interview preparation and support and message development.

Users can choose to add other bolt-on services. Add-on options include PR and press release consultation, which consists of an assessment of PR efforts to date and press release-development support. There is also an option to procure specific press release writing and development help. The consultant captures relevant information, including content, messaging, keywords and quotes and develops a search engine optimization-supported press release.

With PR+, users will have access to IBN's article syndication network and wire solutions, meaning they will be able to expand the reach of their news. IBN also provides press release enhancement, social media distributions and corporate comms services, the company said in a statement.