A PR career is chess – not snakes and ladders
There are a lot of career progression metaphors: ‘a journey’, ‘a path’ or ‘climbing the ladder’ – each one is as hackneyed as the last. Whether down to personal or professional pride or societal pressure, these unidirectional pathways have dictated the ways in which we think about career moves for generations.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>