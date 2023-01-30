CIPR calls for crackdown on rogue APPGs
The Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) is supporting calls by Lord McFall, speaker of the House of Lords, and his House of Commons counterpart, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, for reform of the regulations governing All Party Parliamentary Groups (APPGs).
