Five Campaigns We Liked in January: vote for your favourite

From BA email anger to Nando's spicy waiver, PRWeek rounds up its five favourite campaigns from January 2023.

Refuge, bad apples

As we’ve previously written, some campaign ideas seem so simple and obvious, you wonder why they haven’t been done before. This is the case with the move by anti-domestic violence charity Refuge to drop 1,071 ‘bad apples’ outside the Metropolitan Police HQ to represent the number of officers linked to violence against women and girls. It’s a powerful and easily understandable statement that has helped keep the issue in the news.



‘People Like Us are working. But getting paid less’ Non-profit organisation People Like Us, which aims to support diversity in the media, cleverly reimagined the famous Conservative Party ‘Labour isn’t working’ campaign earlier this month to raise awareness of the ethnicity pay gap. The new creative shows a line of people from black, Asian, mixed race and minority ethnic backgrounds ‘queuing for a pay rise’. It emphasises research by People Like Us that found people from minority ethnic backgrounds are paid an average of 16 per cent less than their white counterparts.



Nando’s, ‘Liability waiver’ To celebrate the return of its fiercest flavour to date, Nando’s created a spicy liability waiver for heat fans to ‘sign’ before ordering. Recognising that Vusa XX hot will make anyone break a sweat, even those who think they can handle the heat, Nando’s is asking spice fans to “confirm I know where to find the bottomless froyo machine”. Witty, fun and deliciously on-brand.

British Airways Holidays, ‘Take your holiday seriously’ This campaign got people talking in January, an important month for holiday bookings. A series of three short films use comedy to highlight the importance of taking a proper break away from work. Each clip shows a woman who is “furious” that almost half of Brits said they had worked on holiday. Like lots of good PR campaigns, it tapped into important conversations that were already happening (or should be).



Equinox, ‘We Don’t Speak January’ The upmarket gym chain cut through the mass of ‘new year, new you’ campaigns with a smart idea that emphasised its premium credentials and generated much debate. Instead of promotions to encourage new members post-New Year’s Eve, Equinox flipped the January script by announcing it would be banning new member sign-ups on 1 January. The brand was accused of elitism, but that’s probably no bad thing.





