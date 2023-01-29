Boden launches leadership series Atrévete

The initiative aims to close the Hispanic leadership gap across industries.

by Ewan Larkin Added 3 hours ago

'Atrévete means to go for it,' says agency founder Natalie Boden.

MIAMI: Boden has established a leadership series called Atrévete, spotlighting inspiring Hispanic innovators and leaders. 

The individuals, or Atrevidas, will be featured on a landing page Boden has created, answering questions and discussing their careers with CEO and founder of the eponymous firm, Natalie Boden. 

The impetus behind Atrévete, Boden told PRWeek via email, is the “urgent need” to close the Hispanic leadership gap across industries. Hispanics represent 18.5% of the population in the U.S., but only 4% of the executive ranks, with Latinas specifically only at 1.6%, according to Boden. 

“I come from a long line of Atrevidas — I’ve overcome many odds — and I hope this new series empowers others to know they can too,” she said.

NFL SVP of global brand and consumer marketing Marrisa Solis and actress, writer and entrepreneur Julissa Calderon are among Boden’s first four Atrevidas. 

Boden explained that while there’s no easy, one-word translation, “atrévete means to go for it. To be bold, to take a risk and to give it your all — in business, in life, in anything you choose to pursue.”

“With Atrévete, leaders can share their stories and also empower others to do the same, letting them know there is a community behind them rooting for them,” she said. 

Agency clients and other companies interested in reaching the Hispanic demographic will be able to hear from leaders, gleaning insights for both external and internal communications, Boden said. 

The Miami-based firm created the Atrévete landing page through its internal team of designers, with plans to promote the chosen Hispanics leaders through social channels. 

Boden, which last year named Sara Garibaldi as president, works with clients including McDonald’s, PepsiCo and UnitedHealthcare on multicultural campaigns.  


