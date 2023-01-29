Ruder Finn names Chip Scarinzi U.S. head of technology and innovation

The former Hill+Knowlton Strategies exec will lead the firm’s tech practice in a newly created role.

NEW YORK: Ruder Finn has named Chip Scarinzi as U.S. head of technology and innovation, a newly created position.

Effective this week, Scarinzi is joining a global Ruder Finn technology team of more than 175, reporting to CEO Kathy Bloomgarden. He is overseeing a team of 23 employees in the U.S. tech practice.

Robin Kim previously led the global technology and innovation practice as practice head, starting in 2014. She now serves as VP of communications at the graph data platform, NEO4j, according to her LinkedIn profile.

“Technology is evolving. We want someone who can jump on these trends and is deeply immersed into the technologies that are defining the future, whether it's generative AI, whether it's hybrid cloud, new trends in cybersecurity and the threats associated with it,” Bloomgarden said. “It was really finding someone with that knowledge base, expertise and also passion for the technology practice and hunger to build it and lead, which I felt Chip really had uniquely so.”

His vision will define the future of the tech practice at Ruder Finn, according to Bloomgarden.

Scarinzi said he was drawn to Ruder Finn because of how engaged senior talent is with client work.

“This is an agency that has seen tremendous growth, both in the tech sector as well as just more broadly an incredible year-over-year performance,” Scarinzi said. “I want to maintain that trajectory and keep growing the business.”

Scarinzi most recently served as SVP and deputy tech lead for the U.S. at Hill+Knowlton Strategies.

Ruder Finn acquired multiple agencies in 2022, including integrated communications firm Peppercomm, DC-based multicultural agency Comunicad and technology specialist Touchdown.

In 2021, the firm posted a revenue increase of 28% globally to $112 million and 24% to $60 million in the U.S., according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.