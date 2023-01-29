World’s 50 Best Restaurants expands to US market with Finn Partners

The firm’s New York luxury travel and lifestyle team will spearhead work on the expansion.

NEW YORK: Finn Partners has been reappointed by the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, expanding global communications with an increased focus on the U.S. market, specifically via the firm’s New York luxury travel and lifestyle team.

Finn’s consumer EMEA team in London will be the global hub for a PR campaign that spans teams in Europe and the U.S., cementing the brand as a global consumer Finn Partners client in the hospitality and food and beverage space, the firm said in a statement.

The agency has partnered with World’s Best over the last 10 years in Asia and the last three years in the firm’s U.K. office.

The New York team spearheading the media relations campaign consists of managing partner and practice lead Jennifer Hawkins, who was appointed in 2022, integrated communications VP Rachel Hillman, associate VP and media relations specialist Caroline Keane, as well as an assistant account executive.

While the hub in London will manage overall strategy, the New York team will work to regionally target U.S. resources.

Finn Partners’ team will be “speaking to key themes, trends, targets, specific restaurants, chefs and how they ladder up to The World's 50 Best as an organization and translating that message so it's really understood to an audience that's based here in the U.S.,” said Hillman.

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants joins a food and beverage portfolio at the firm that includes Bolthouse Farms, Little Caesars and Wagamama, according to the agency.

“It's really exciting to have this heightened focus in the U.S. because of everything that we've experienced over the last couple of years with the pandemic and what restaurants have endured,” Hillman said. “It's not easy. It's really, really tough, and so we are just so excited to highlight some of these names and voices.”

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony takes place in Valencia this summer.

Finn Partners posted a revenue increase of 49% globally and in the U.S. to $112 million and $162 million respectively in 2021, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.