Haribo puts UK PR and social account out to pitch

German confectionery company Haribo is seeking a new PR agency in the UK, PRWeek has learned.

by Evie Barrett Added 38 minutes ago

(Credit: jokuephotography/Getty Images)

Haribo is thought to have launched a UK PR and social media review, seeking an agency to develop its strategic and brand-building capabilities.

PRWeek understands that confectionery company is already in conversation with a small number of agencies, with the selection process being at the early ‘chemistry meeting’ stage.

Haribo was contacted for comment, but had not responded at time of publication.

Open Communications was appointed to handle Haribo’s consumer, trade and corporate PR in 2009, and continued to work with the brand for at least eight years, but declined to clarify whether it was the incumbent agency when asked by PRWeek.

Haribo claims to be “No.1 in fruit gummies worldwide” on its website, after its Starmix line was named Britain’s favourite sweet during the product’s 25th birthday celebrations in 2020.


