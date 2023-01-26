Boll & Branch names Diffusion AOR

Small Girls PR was the incumbent on the account.

by Diana Bradley Added 5 hours ago

Boll & Branch is celebrating its 10th anniversary next year.

SUMMIT, NJ: Boll & Branch, a designer and retailer of luxury home textiles, has named Diffusion as its PR AOR. 

There was no RFP, but Boll & Branch reached out to agencies to ask them to pitch for the business. Diffusion was “recommended highly” by industry peers, said Danielle Sih, Boll & Branch’s senior director of brand marketing. The relationship began in early January.

Diffusion is putting together a robust media relations program for Boll & Branch. The agency is also helping the brand to drive conversations about category launches, retail and wholesale announcements and other key brand moments. 

Using proactive media outreach, product seeding, strategic relationship-building and creative campaigns, Diffusion is working to build excitement for product launches and culturally relevant moments, as well as boosting credibility and thought leadership, the brand said in a statement. 

As Boll & Branch approaches its 10-year anniversary in 2024, the company brought on Diffusion to help it “continue to cement ourselves as an authority in the luxury and home space,” said Sih.

Diffusion VP Michelle Shen is leading a team of five on the account. Budget information was not disclosed. 

“They have a really strong brand awareness as it is, but we are taking it to the next level,” added Diffusion MD Kate Ryan.

Small Girls PR was the incumbent on the account. A Small Girls representative could not be reached for comment. 

“We ended that relationship at the end of 2022,” said Sih. “It felt like Diffusion would be able to help us accomplish our goals to reach new audiences and tell the product and brand story for us.” 

Boll & Branch launched in 2014 and was the world's first bedding company to be Fair Trade U.S.A. certified. The company manufactures and sells sheet sets, towels and blankets.


