Heineken adds UK PR agency to roster

The Romans will join incumbent agencies Cow PR and Edelman on the Heineken UK roster, with briefs covering corporate and brand PR.

In addition to its eponymous beer, Heineken’s UK business owns brands such as Birra Moretti, Red Stripe, Foster’s and Strongbow, in addition to many specialist lines. It also operates a 2,500-strong pub estate called Star Pubs and Bars.

Joanna Dring, head of media at Heineken UK, said: “The team at The Romans are full of enthusiasm, creativity and a drive to push the boundaries of PR with courageous executions creating unrivalled earned media. We have got big plans this year across our brands with PR playing a pivotal role, so it is an exciting time for The Romans to join us and I can’t wait for them to get cracking.”

Lucy McGettigan, partner at The Romans London, said: “We felt an instant connection to the Heineken team from the first meeting, which was a frankly disastrous tissue session. We actively seek out brands and clients that match our agency ethos of making the most creative work out there and we knew we had found a natural partner in Heineken. We can’t wait to start trialling their extensive beer and cider portfolio – and hopefully making some great work, too.”

The Romans’ client roster includes Ben & Jerry’s, Pernod Ricard, WWE, Lidl and Ovo Energy. The London-based agency, which won Mid-sized Consultancy of the Year at the 2022 PRWeek Awards, last year opened offices in New York and Dubai.