Emplifi adds Snapchat analytics and measurement

The platform has integrated Snapchat into its Social Marketing Cloud.

by Natasha Bach Added 1 hour ago

Consumers often share information about their shopping experiences on Snapchat. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

NEW YORK: Customer experience platform Emplifi has added Snapchat analytics and measurement for users. 

The platform has integrated Snapchat into its Social Marketing Cloud, which enables users to get access to relevant metrics and data within the tool itself. Selected metrics include taps forward and backward, impressions, organic reach, up and down swipes and view time.

The integration also means that users will be able to access and view Snaps within a content hub rather than needing to separately visit the Snapchat app in an effort to give users deeper insights into their performance on the platform. 

The integration also means users will not have to rely on data provided through the app itself, and they will be able to toggle between data about their performance across social channels in one place. 

Consumers are more likely to share information about their purchases and shopping experiences on Snapchat than other platforms, according to Emplifi. 

Last year, Emplifi launched a similar partnership with TikTok, joining its marketing partner program. That partnership gives Emplifi users access to TikTok analytics and data within Emplifi’s Social Marketing Cloud.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

The Cincinnati Bengals are one of four teams still in the running for Super Bowl LVII. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

The Super Bowl rapid response war room is back, with a virtual twist

Heinz wants Roman numerals dropped from Super Bowl titles

Heinz wants Roman numerals dropped from Super Bowl titles

Brat TV offers brands a unique in with Gen Z

Brat TV offers brands a unique in with Gen Z

5 PR firms join The Change Agencies network

5 PR firms join The Change Agencies network

A key to a successful hybrid workplace is understanding that every individual can’t be grouped into a demographic class. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

We found a hybrid work solution. Don’t do what we did

Consumers often share information about their shopping experiences on Snapchat. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Emplifi adds Snapchat analytics and measurement

Jami Eidsvold is CEO of Smarty.

Crowe PR inks strategic partnership with Smarty Social Media

Snapchat has more than 360 million DAUs. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

FBI probes Snapchat over role in fentanyl overdose deaths: report

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

The PR Week: 1.26.2022 - Matt McDonald, Penta

The PR Week: 1.26.2022 - Matt McDonald, Penta