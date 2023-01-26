Emplifi adds Snapchat analytics and measurement

NEW YORK: Customer experience platform Emplifi has added Snapchat analytics and measurement for users.

The platform has integrated Snapchat into its Social Marketing Cloud, which enables users to get access to relevant metrics and data within the tool itself. Selected metrics include taps forward and backward, impressions, organic reach, up and down swipes and view time.

The integration also means that users will be able to access and view Snaps within a content hub rather than needing to separately visit the Snapchat app in an effort to give users deeper insights into their performance on the platform.

The integration also means users will not have to rely on data provided through the app itself, and they will be able to toggle between data about their performance across social channels in one place.

Consumers are more likely to share information about their purchases and shopping experiences on Snapchat than other platforms, according to Emplifi.

Last year, Emplifi launched a similar partnership with TikTok, joining its marketing partner program. That partnership gives Emplifi users access to TikTok analytics and data within Emplifi’s Social Marketing Cloud.