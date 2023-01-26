Crowe PR inks strategic partnership with Smarty Social Media

SAN DIEGO: Crowe PR has formed a strategic partnership with Smarty Social Media, an agency specializing in healthcare and medical device marketing.

The firms have collaborated for clients such as DermTech, a melanoma testing company; Sonendo, a company that works to halt tooth decay; and Greater Good Health, which works on primary care access.

“We are always looking at additional services and identifying whether those services can and should be done in-house for us as an agency or if we really find a partner whose core value proposition, whose core expertise is in a certain area, and that's what we found in Smarty,” said CEO Anna Crowe, CEO of Crowe PR, which is based in San Diego. “In the medical space and the healthcare technology space, they were the perfect partner for us.”

The last two years, the agencies worked on DermTech’s #Stickit2Melanoma campaign, in which the company promised that for every pledge to schedule a skin exam with a clinician, it would donate $5 to a nonprofit focused on skin health.

“We were able to align on campaign ideas, strategy and come up with creative concepts together,” said Crowe.

For Sonendo, the agencies conducted a survey, released in October 2022, in which they asked people about their anxiety about a root canal.

“We're excited about [working for Sonedo] because they are really truly innovating in their space, and we look forward to just being really streamlined and generating strong ROI for them,” Crowe said.

Jami Eidsvold, founder and CEO of Smarty Social Media, which is based in Santa Ana, California, said in a statement that the two firms have “developed strong collaboration between our teams that garners industry-leading results on multiple channels and helps further create a seamless relationship between clients and their key partners.”