Resources

Up next:

The Cincinnati Bengals are one of four teams still in the running for Super Bowl LVII. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

The Super Bowl rapid response war room is back, with a virtual twist

Heinz wants Roman numerals dropped from Super Bowl titles

Heinz wants Roman numerals dropped from Super Bowl titles

Brat TV offers brands a unique in with Gen Z

Brat TV offers brands a unique in with Gen Z

5 PR firms join The Change Agencies network

5 PR firms join The Change Agencies network

A key to a successful hybrid workplace is understanding that every individual can’t be grouped into a demographic class. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

We found a hybrid work solution. Don’t do what we did

Consumers often share information about their shopping experiences on Snapchat. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Emplifi adds Snapchat analytics and measurement

Jami Eidsvold is CEO of Smarty.

Crowe PR inks strategic partnership with Smarty Social Media

Snapchat has more than 360 million DAUs. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

FBI probes Snapchat over role in fentanyl overdose deaths: report

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

The PR Week: 1.26.2022 - Matt McDonald, Penta

The PR Week: 1.26.2022 - Matt McDonald, Penta