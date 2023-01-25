Featuring:
- Phil Nardone, president and CEO, PAN Communications
The pandemic changed – and, frankly, continues to change – so much in all our worlds. Among those shifts: the C-suite’s appreciation of its employees and the need to take care of them holistically.As made crystal clear by PAN Communications’ president and CEO Phil Nardone in his conversation with PRWeek’s Gideon Fidelzeid, this is one of the most crucial undertakings any comms leader can take on – both for the present and the future.The need to embrace technology is clearly nothing new to comms pros. During this podcast, Nardone shares specific thoughts on key tech investments that will help your talent thrive.
Culture is another word central to this dialogue. Everyone knows the benefits of a strong culture and the consequences of a weak one. For Nardone, it’s all about creating a “culture of innovation.” He shares what that means and how any entity can go about building it.
One of the interesting takeaways from PRWeek’s 2022 Best Places to Work program revolves around annual performance reviews. Entities that scored well overall tended to do well in this area. Those that did not score quite as well overall, lagged behind in this regard. Nardone has some very specific thoughts on this key aspect of employee development.Dedicated career coaching and a true respect for employee feedback were also highlighted during this podcast, one full of counsel and inspiration that will indeed be worth an investment of your time.