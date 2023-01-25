Weber Shandwick promotes James Walker to Baltimore GM

The IPG agency has also hired Zeno Group’s Jackie Cox Battles.

by Diana Bradley Added 5 hours ago

Walker has worked at Weber since 2018.

BALTIMORE: Weber Shandwick has promoted James Walker to GM of its Baltimore office. 

Walker will report to Paul Massey, president of Powell Tate and global lead of social impact and sustainability at Weber Shandwick. In the newly created role, Walker will focus on continued growth in the market, particularly in energy, healthcare and technology, according to a Weber Shandwick statement. Massey previously oversaw the Baltimore office.

Walker, who has worked at Weber Shandwick since 2018, was previously SVP of integrated media and EVP of digital innovation. 

Weber Shandwick has also hired Jackie Cox Battles as New York consumer brand practice lead and North America consumer brand practice growth lead. She began in the newly created role on January 9, reporting to New York GM Michael Wehman. She will also work closely with chief brand officer Joy Farber Kolo to drive growth across the consumer brand practice in North America, the Weber Shandwick statement said. 

Cox Battles has joined Weber from Zeno Group after an 11-year stint, most recently leading the consumer practice in the East.

Powell Tate is the public affairs unit of  The Weber Shandwick Collective, based in Washington, DC.

In 2021, Weber Shandwick posted a revenue increase of 4.9% globally to $872 million and a revenue jump of 5% in the U.S. to $520 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.

Last week, the IPG agency named Edelman’s Jim O’Leary as its CEO of North America, effective at the end of January. Edelman then appointed Dave Samson as its U.S. COO, replacing O’Leary.


