Firehouse Strategies acquires Scarlet Oak Strategies

Scarlet Oak founder Raymond Glendening becomes partner at Firehouse and Brian Doory joins as MD.

WASHINGTON: Firehouse Strategies has acquired public affairs, strategic communications and campaign firm Scarlet Oak Strategies.

Scarlet Oak founder Raymond Glendening will stay on, joining Firehouse as partner.

Glendening worked on Democratic presidential and gubernatorial campaigns and served as political director for the Democratic Governors Association prior to founding and running Scarlet Oak.

Brian Doory is also joining Firehouse as MD, the same role he held at Scarlet Oak. He has advised campaigns internationally, across the U.S. and Maryland, previously working with Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Tom Dashcle (D-SD) as well as Governors Jon Corzine (D-NJ), Martin O’Malley (D-MD) and Rep. Debbie Halvorson (D-IL).

Scarlet Oak’s proprietary network of more than 1,200 political operatives will immediately strengthen Firehouses’ bipartisan capabilities in every state capitol and congressional district, the agency said in a statement.

Some of Scarlet Oak’s current and former clients include the National Association of Counties, Global Security Innovative Strategies, anti-corruption campaign RepresentUS, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Firehouse credited Scarlet Oak’s ability to build constituencies and execute grasstops and grassroots campaigns as one factor behind the acquisition.

Alex Conant and Terry Sullivan founded Firehouse in 2016 to run “authentic persuasion campaigns for corporate clients,” according to the firm. The agency expanded its operations in 2022, launching offices in New York and Florida.

The firm received a major investment from Semper Fi Partners, Aldine Capital and Wintrust Bank in July 2022. Conant and Sullivan remain majority shareholders.