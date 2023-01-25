Firehouse Strategies acquires Scarlet Oak Strategies

Scarlet Oak founder Raymond Glendening becomes partner at Firehouse and Brian Doory joins as MD.

by Jess Ruderman Added 5 hours ago

L-R: Firehouse cofounders Alex Conant and Terry Sullivan.

WASHINGTON: Firehouse Strategies has acquired public affairs, strategic communications and campaign firm Scarlet Oak Strategies. 

Scarlet Oak founder Raymond Glendening will stay on, joining Firehouse as partner.

Glendening worked on Democratic presidential and gubernatorial campaigns and served as political director for the Democratic Governors Association prior to founding and running Scarlet Oak. 

Brian Doory is also joining Firehouse as MD, the same role he held at Scarlet Oak. He has advised campaigns internationally, across the U.S. and Maryland, previously working with Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Tom Dashcle (D-SD) as well as Governors Jon Corzine (D-NJ), Martin O’Malley (D-MD) and Rep. Debbie Halvorson (D-IL).

Scarlet Oak’s proprietary network of more than 1,200 political operatives will immediately strengthen Firehouses’ bipartisan capabilities in every state capitol and congressional district, the agency said in a statement.

Some of Scarlet Oak’s current and former clients include the National Association of Counties, Global Security Innovative Strategies, anti-corruption campaign RepresentUS, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Blue Cross Blue Shield. 

Firehouse credited Scarlet Oak’s ability to build constituencies and execute grasstops and grassroots campaigns as one factor behind the acquisition. 

Alex Conant and Terry Sullivan founded Firehouse in 2016 to run “authentic persuasion campaigns for corporate clients,” according to the firm. The agency expanded its operations in 2022, launching offices in New York and Florida

The firm received a major investment from Semper Fi Partners, Aldine Capital and Wintrust Bank in July 2022. Conant and Sullivan remain majority shareholders. 


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Holmes has worked at The Home Depot since 2007.

The Home Depot reorganizes comms as Stephen Holmes retires

Walker has worked at Weber since 2018.

Weber Shandwick promotes James Walker to Baltimore GM

L-R: Firehouse cofounders Alex Conant and Terry Sullivan.

Firehouse Strategies acquires Scarlet Oak Strategies

PAWS NY short film shows how pets keep their owners hanging on

PAWS NY short film shows how pets keep their owners hanging on

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Clockwise from the left: Cannes Lions flags, Phil Thomas and Duncan Painter

Cannes Lions owner Ascential to split in two, Phil Thomas to be CEO

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

The Female Quotient partners with The Sway Effect

Extension PR names Barry Parasram as EVP

Extension PR names Barry Parasram as EVP

What a ban on non-competes would mean for the PR industry

What a ban on non-competes would mean for the PR industry

Next 15 expects slower growth in H2 but hails ‘strong’ FY

Next 15 expects slower growth in H2 but hails ‘strong’ FY