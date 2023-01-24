The Female Quotient partners with The Sway Effect

It’s the first time equity-focused organization The Female Quotient has named an agency partner.

LOS ANGELES: The Female Quotient has named The Sway Effect as its communications agency partner.

Founded in 2013, The Female Quotient is an equality services company that creates platforms for women and develops services for organizations committed to equality.

It appointed The Sway Effect in early January. Caroline Dettman, who joined The Female Quotient in November as its first marketing and creative officer, directly reached out to the agency after PR executives recommended it.

“They seemed like kindred spirits and a really good match,” Dettman said.

Working with The Female Quotient’s leadership team, The Sway Effect will leverage its capabilities across strategy, messaging development and earned media to heighten the organization’s brand awareness and accelerate collaborations across industries. The Sway Effect will also support the FQ Equality Lounge at tentpole events, including South by Southwest, the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and Advertising Week New York.

The Female Quotient’s goal is to bring conscious leaders together to question why it is taking so long to close the gender gap, Dettman said.

“We partner with conscious leaders and companies who aren't OK with that and are looking to create solutions,” she said.

This is the first time The Female Quotient has worked consistently with a strategic communications agency partner, said Dettman.

“As we look at how much The Female Quotient has grown as a brand, we are worthy of having a comms partner that is top-notch, women-owned and believes in DE&I and closing that equality gap,” Dettman explained.

The Sway Effect founder and president Jennifer Risi and EVP and MD Marielena Santana are working on the account. Budget information was not disclosed.

“We are excited they are bringing us into the mix to help take all the great things the organization is doing and helping to take comms to the next level,” said Risi. “We are also focused on working with purpose-driven brands and brands that have like-minded missions. The Female Quotient couldn't be a better match.”

The Female Quotient’s communications team is also growing, as it seeks an executive director of corporate communications. The organization has a community of 800,000 women executives across industry sectors, Dettman said.

Risi, a former executive at Ogilvy and Weber Shandwick, launched The Sway Effect in 2019. It is also a part of By The Network, formerly known as & The Network, a collective of 30 independent agencies in more than 30 markets. Each firm is fully independent while co-owning a 5% share in the network.