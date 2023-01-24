Bayer promotes Ben Kampelman to Crop Science comms VP

Kampleman has worked at Bayer for more than six years, including a stint in investor relations.

ST. LOUIS: Bayer has named Ben Kampelman as VP of communications for Crop Science.

Kampelman is spearheading internal and external corporate comms, including corporate reputation, media relations, employee and digital comms for the Crop Science division in North America.

Crop Science is one of three core Bayer segments, focused on shaping agriculture through breakthrough innovation for the benefit of farmers, consumers and the world, according to its website. Bayer also has pharmaceuticals and consumer health segments.

A Bayer representative could not be immediately reached for further comment on Kampelman’s promotion.

Kampelman previously served as director of strategic comms for Crop Science North America. He joined Bayer’s U.S. comms team from its global investor relations division in October 2022.

Earlier in his career, Kampelman spent 14 years at agrochemical brand Monsanto, most recently as a technology operations manager.

Bayer investor Union Investment recently criticized the pharmaceutical and biotechnology company’s chair for a lack of engagement, such as exploring a spin-off of its consumer health division.

Bayer reported group sales of $12.3 billion in Q3, up 15.3% from the same period in 2021. Net income was $651 million, up 78% from the prior year.