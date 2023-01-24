Issues Management Group opens New York office

The firm plans to expand its Northeast Corridor work through its first office expansion.

NEW YORK: Issues Management Group has opened a New York City office in the first expansion of the firm beyond its Boston headquarters.

The office, which opened this year, is part of IMG's commitment to add depth and scalability to its client offerings as it looks to grow into a premier strategic communications firm in New York State, as well as Connecticut and western New England, the firm said in a statement.

The need for the new location came from a host of New York-based clients as well as IMG employees from the tri-state area who moved back during the pandemic.

"It's New York, people with New York faces, New York focus and New York business," CEO Dan Cence said.

MD Maddie Clair will run the New York City location. Clair, who previously served as VP, has worked on many of the firm's large campaigns, counseling clients on media relations, coalition building, public affairs, crisis communications and thought leadership. She will report to Cence.

IMG has more than doubled in size since the beginning of 2020, from about 20 employees to 50. The New York office will consist of a team of four to five staffers, including Clair.

"We're really a group of individuals as a firm that focuses on the intersection of business and policy," Cence said. "We work in really highly regulated industries, like healthcare, real estate, insurance, education and a lot of alcohol and cannabis work up here. If you interact with government, in some way, shape or form, we speak your language, and we really know how to craft your message and build your content."

IMG's New York clients include the Hospital Association of New York State and Nuvance Health System.

IMG was formed in 2022, when Solomon McCown & Cence merged with Murphy Donoghue Partners and rebranded as Issues Management Group.