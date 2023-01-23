Glen Echo Group partners with Bowie State University’s PRSSA chapter

WASHINGTON: Glen Echo Group has partnered with Bowie State University’s Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) chapter.

The women-led agency started its partnership with Maryland’s oldest Historically Black College and University (HBCU) in 2022, centered on fostering professional connections and career development for students.

“Our goal was to establish a collaborative partnership to elevate student access to informative, integrated and high quality PR experiences and relationships,” Glen Echo EVP and COO Katie Barr said of the partnership. “Recognizing the barriers entering the communications field, we found an HBCU partner with an active PRSSA chapter, and a really thoughtful communications department and engaged faculty. They have all three of those at Bowie State University.”

The partnership was founded around like-minded goals to elevate Bowie State University PRSSA student access to industry experiences, knowledge and relationships by supporting students' career development and opportunities, the agency said in a statement.

The program works in close collaboration with Bowie State University’s communications department professor and PRSSA chapter adviser Dr. Rochelle Daniel.

Key initiatives of the partnership’s inaugural year included a $2,500 scholarship fund for student participation in the international PRSA ICON 2022 conference, and an on-campus networking event to provide individualized resume and career guidance to students that took place in November.

“Our goal is to benefit our students in terms of helping to prepare them professionally and career wise for the field that they are majoring in and to be successful in their field and to prepare them for internships and prepare them for jobs in the field,” Daniel said. “When you bring professionals to share tips and give them insight, and tell them what they need to know and look at their resume, that's very, very valuable.”

The collaborators hope to foster “diverse future leaders in the PR field’s talent pipeline” as they continue to increase engagement in 2023, according to a press release.

While the program was targeted at undergraduate communications students, Glen Echo director Kelsey Besterman noted that students in varying majors across campus have shown interest in the events.

“Everyone has been raving about it and they are so excited for what we come up with in 2023,” Besterman said. “Our employees themselves are just really, really involved. So it's been a really fun experience for us, too.”

BerlinRosen Holdings made a majority investment in Glen Echo Group in July 2022. Glen Echo remains independent under CEO and founder Maura Corbett’s leadership.