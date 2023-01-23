What’s your take on M&M’s replacing its spokescandies with Maya Rudolph?

The brand thought the spokescandies were too “polarizing.”

Added 3 hours ago

Photo credit: Getty Images

M&M’s famous cartoon character “spokescandies” are no more. Comedian Maya Rudolph is replacing them as the candy brand’s spokesperson.

M&M’s explained in a statement on Monday that it made the move due to backlash the mascots had received since being refreshed a year ago to be more inclusive.

“In the last year, we’ve made some changes to our beloved spokescandies,” M&M’s tweeted. “We weren’t sure if anyone would even notice. And we definitely didn’t think it would break the internet. But now we get it—even a candy’s shoes can be polarizing. Which was the last thing M&M’s wanted since we’re all about bringing people together.” 

The statement is likely referencing Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s comment last year that the progressive redesign of M&M’s mascots made some of them “less sexy,” such as the green M&M, who changed her footwear. 

M&M’s added that Rudolph will “champion the power of fun to create a world where everyone feels they belong.”

Was this a necessary move by M&M’s?


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Bowie State University’s Public Relations Student Society of America chapter.

Glen Echo Group partners with Bowie State University’s PRSSA chapter

Photo credit: Getty Images

What’s your take on M&M’s replacing its spokescandies with Maya Rudolph?

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

An array of brands Corner Market Communications represents.

MKTC rebrands as Corner Market Communications

Edelman moves global families practice to Europe and hires new chair

Edelman moves global families practice to Europe and hires new chair

Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul.

Disney General Entertainment promotes Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul

Fiske has also worked at Republica and Ketchum.

Global CCO Rosanna Fiske exits Royal Caribbean Group

Vanderham has also worked at J&J and FleishmanHillard.

NPG, The Bliss Group collab to launch NPG Health and Bliss Bio Health

Sadoun considers himself 'pretty lucky' because his cancer was detected early.

'It was hell': Why Publicis Groupe's CEO is urging leaders to end cancer stigma at work

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning