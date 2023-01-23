What’s your take on M&M’s replacing its spokescandies with Maya Rudolph?

M&M’s famous cartoon character “spokescandies” are no more. Comedian Maya Rudolph is replacing them as the candy brand’s spokesperson.
M&M’s explained in a statement on Monday that it made the move due to backlash the mascots had received since being refreshed a year ago to be more inclusive.
“In the last year, we’ve made some changes to our beloved spokescandies,” M&M’s tweeted. “We weren’t sure if anyone would even notice. And we definitely didn’t think it would break the internet. But now we get it—even a candy’s shoes can be polarizing. Which was the last thing M&M’s wanted since we’re all about bringing people together.”
The statement is likely referencing Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s comment last year that the progressive redesign of M&M’s mascots made some of them “less sexy,” such as the green M&M, who changed her footwear.
M&M’s added that Rudolph will “champion the power of fun to create a world where everyone feels they belong.”
Was this a necessary move by M&M’s?
