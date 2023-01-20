Disney General Entertainment promotes Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul

Comms and marketing veteran Charissa Gilmore has left the company after more than three decades.

by Ewan Larkin Added 1 hour ago

Freeform is part of DGE. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

BURBANK, CA: Disney General Entertainment has promoted Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul to the newly created role of EVP of publicity and head of communications, according to numerous reports

As well as covering her previous responsibilities as EVP of publicity, Bulochnikov-Paul will oversee all external and internal communications for DGE and serve as its main spokesperson, according to an internal memo from DGE chairman Dana Walden. 

Bulochnikov-Paul will report to Shannon Ryan, president of marketing for DGE, and Kristina Schake, EVP of global comms for the Walt Disney Company. Bulochnikov-Paul could not be immediately reached for comment. 

Before joining DGE, Bulochnikov-Paul was director of publicity for Netflix Originals. She was also VP of media and talent relations at Crackle. 

Disney veteran Charissa Gilmore is exiting the company, Deadline reported. In May 2022, she was promoted to SVP of corporate communications. 

Candice Ashton, SVP of publicity, events and talent relations for Hulu Originals, will assume oversight of the Disney Television Studios publicity team, which Bulochnikov-Paul previously managed, according to Deadline. 

Disney TV Studios is planning to hire a head of comms, which will report to Ashton. 

DGE is a division of the Walt Disney Company that comprises the brand’s owned and operated entertainment channels, including FX, Hulu Originals, National Geographic, ABC News and ABC Entertainment, Freeform and Onyx Collective. 


