Global CCO Rosanna Fiske exits Royal Caribbean Group

MIAMI: Royal Caribbean Group global chief communications officer Rosanna Fiske has left the company.

No replacement has been named for Fiske, who told PRWeek that she departed Royal Caribbean Group at the end of 2022.

"I'm honored to have led a great corporate communications team at Royal Caribbean Group, and we accomplished so many great things in the last couple of years that it seems like five years were compressed into that timeframe," Fiske said. "I am very grateful to have worked with all of them – for all the lessons learned, the laughs and friendships."

A Royal Caribbean spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

Fiske penned a LinkedIn post about her move on Friday, saying she is seeking a new position.

“Like so many who’ve navigated the pandemic during the past three years, my family has experienced loss, illness and other challenges, and now is the time for me to gather myself — physically and mentally — and consider ‘What’s next?’ I am blessed to push pause — to reflect, evaluate, rest and renew,” she wrote.

Fiske has worked at Royal Caribbean Group since 2021. She led the company’s global comms strategy and was responsible for developing and executing all communications with internal and external stakeholders.

Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of the cruise brands Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises and is part of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

In Q3, the cruise operator posted nearly $3 billion in revenue, up 555% from the COVID-19-affected period of a year prior, as well as net income of nearly $33 million, an improvement over a loss of $1.4 billion in the previous year.

Previously, Fiske was SVP and corporate communications leader at Wells Fargo, where she was responsible for a comms team overseeing the Southeast U.S. and Mountain regions. She worked there for nearly eight years.

Fiske was also chair and CEO of the Public Relations Society of America, based in New York. She was the first Latina to serve as chair of the PRSA. Between 2012 and 2013, she worked at Republica as EVP and chief strategy officer. Fiske has also worked at Florida International University and Ketchum.

Fiske was honored with ColorComm's Circle Award in 2019, as one of the top diverse women leaders in communications and was named the industry's Diversity Champion by PRWeek in 2014. Last year, she was named to PRWeek’s 2022 Women of Distinction class.