NPG, The Bliss Group collab to launch NPG Health and Bliss Bio Health

Life sciences collective NPG Health is launching in tandem with marketing agency Bliss Bio Health, both of which will focus on R&D research, medical education and advertising.

The Next Practices Group and The Bliss Group are joining forces to create the life sciences marketing collective NPG Health and marketing agency Bliss Bio Health, the companies said on Wednesday.

Both NPG Health and Bliss Bio Health will hone in on early science and research and development, along with medical education, advertising, commercialization and reimbursement.

Bliss Bio Health, based in Holmdel, New Jersey, will be led by Gloria Vanderham as CEO.

The overarching goal, the companies noted, is to “disrupt the healthcare ecosystem” and “remove barriers to optimal care” by focusing on the whole person.

Vanderham brings 20 years of experience in global, regional and local communications, as well as digital and social media marketing. Previously, Vanderham served as region Europe head of communications at Novartis AG. She also held a variety of leadership roles at Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson and FleishmanHillard.

Bob Pearson, chair of NPG and CEO of The Bliss Group, said in a statement that the organization’s goal is to build a one-stop solution from “‘atom to access’ that services our clients at the global level.”

“NPG Health is our platform and Bliss Bio Health is our first firm,” he added.

As part of the restructuring, The Bliss Group founder and managing partner Michael Roth will serve as chair of Bliss Bio Health and NPG Health. In a statement, Roth noted he hopes the collective and agency will develop expertise in the science, patient experience and business of health “equally.”

“Over the years, we learned that the integration of these three disciplines leads to a real white space in healthcare,” Roth said.

The Bliss announcement is another example of NPG’s continuing efforts to build out its capabilities to assist its clients.

In early 2022, NPG launched a service aiming to boost clinical trial enrollment and diversity, known as CTRx Pathways.

The service initially offered five models, including a disease-based medial model that uses algorithms to locate people with specific diseases. CTRx Pathways also featured a community influencer model, which identifies people who may have the most influence on trial participants at the local level.

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com.