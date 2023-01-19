Dashboard 25: Class of 2023 - Greg Tedesco

Greg Tedesco has worked at Zeno Group since 2012, but he is an alum of MikeWorldWide, Porter Novelli and Weber Shandwick.

As EVP of digital experience, Tedesco currently leads multichannel, multimarket campaigns for tech powerhouses such as Lenovo, SiriusXM and Sony, featuring unique uses of AI, deepfake technology and extended reality. Up next is Web3 and metaverse activations and building Zeno’s capability for the future of the internet.

During his time at Zeno, he helped create and launch Z3, the firm’s global consultancy, which helps clients harness the power of Web3. He also architected Zeno’s Crossover program, providing a mechanism for junior staff to learn cross-practice skills and ensuring technology and tools are used at every level for any assignment.

Under Tedesco’s leadership, Zeno East Digital has grown from eight to 43 staffers and generated millions in attributable revenue (320% increase in FY21 and 68% increase in FY22). In 2022, his team led 50-plus client assignments with companies such as Expedia and Lenovo that uniquely use technology to drive brand transformation. Tedesco also backed Zeno’s Act Together commitment by growing Zeno’s BIPOC influencer partners to 48%, an increase of 22% from the year prior.

Zeno Group East MD Byron Calamese refers to Tedesco as an “incredibly talented and progressive leader.”