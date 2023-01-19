BerlinRosen names Rick Fromberg senior adviser

Fromberg steps into the newly created senior role, helping to lead the firm’s national, state and local public affairs campaigns.

NEW YORK: BerlinRosen has named Rick Fromberg as senior adviser, a newly created role.

He is reporting to principal Andy McDonald, who was named MD of the firm's national issue advocacy practice in 2010.

Fromberg will play a key role in expanding and leading the agency’s national, state and local public affairs campaigns and clients across the country. The position’s focus ranges across a breadth of areas including infrastructure, philanthropy, climate and education, the firm said in a statement.

Fromberg’s prior experience includes roles in politics and government as a campaign manager and coalition builder. He stepped into the role at BerlinRosen in December, with a goal of working closely with practice heads to coalesce the needs of the firm.

The scope of the team he will oversee is being determined.

“It’s pretty simple, BerlinRosen covers the widest array of issues and dynamic clients across national, state, politics and local public affairs campaigns,” Fromberg said. “I wanted to challenge myself in what is sure to be a challenging decade ahead.”

Fromberg has joined the agency from The Win Company, where he was a partner since 2018. Prior to that, he was a senior adviser in New York’s City Hall as part of the deBlasio administration, where he created the nation’s first Public Engagement Unit. The team grew into a 200-plus person group that conducts extensive outreach to at-risk communities across New York.

Fromberg also previously oversaw get-out-the-vote operations in the 2016 New York Democratic Party presidential primary, working for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. He went on to work as a national regional director responsible for Pennsylvania, Ohio and Virginia in the general election.

BerlinRosen made a majority investment in brand consultancy and communications firm Derris in 2022, following the agency’s majority investment in Glen Echo Group and acquisition of Onward earlier that same year.