Dashboard 25: Class of 2023 - Jonny Bentwood

Jonny Bentwood has led Golin’s global data and analytics practice since 2017, which now underpins all aspects of the firm’s work. His team has seen tremendous growth: a 170% revenue uptick, driven by significant data wins with Ferrero, GSMA, Lego and Walmart.

On Golin’s current client roster, Bentwood ensures data defines strategies and helps optimize campaigns in real time. Additionally, his team earned the AMEC Measurement “Team of the Year” title for the past four years. It also innovated Golin’s approach to Accelerator Mapping, updating its influencer mapping across mass media and social channels; expanded The Bridge with TrendDrop to drive more agile content creation in real-time conversation; and enhanced the Relevance Radar tool for real-time measurement.

Earlier in Bentwood’s career, he created a patent for the Flow 140 — a proprietary understanding for how influence works in social media. It caught the attention of MTV, and the network used it to find its first video DJ. The creative approach was ranked number six on Time’s most important Twitter moments of the year.

Jen Boon, director of Walmart’s brand social team, notes that what sets Bentwood apart is “his ability to truly listen to his customers’ needs, surgically organize thoughts and force a strategic and actionable approach.”