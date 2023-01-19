Dashboard 25: Class of 2023 - Jonny Bentwood

Global head of data and analytics, Golin

by PRWeek staff Added 6 hours ago

Jonny Bentwood has led Golin’s global data and analytics practice since 2017, which now underpins all aspects of the firm’s work. His team has seen tremendous growth: a 170% revenue uptick, driven by significant data wins with Ferrero, GSMA, Lego and Walmart.

On Golin’s current client roster, Bentwood ensures data defines strategies and helps optimize campaigns in real time. Additionally, his team earned the AMEC Measurement “Team of the Year” title for the past four years. It also innovated Golin’s approach to Accelerator Mapping, updating its influencer mapping across mass media and social channels; expanded The Bridge with TrendDrop to drive more agile content creation in real-time conversation; and enhanced the Relevance Radar tool for real-time measurement.

Earlier in Bentwood’s career, he created a patent for the Flow 140 — a proprietary understanding for how influence works in social media. It caught the attention of MTV, and the network used it to find its first video DJ. The creative approach was ranked number six on Time’s most important Twitter moments of the year.

Jen Boon, director of Walmart’s brand social team, notes that what sets Bentwood apart is “his ability to truly listen to his customers’ needs, surgically organize thoughts and force a strategic and actionable approach.”


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Shatner has tinnitus.

William Shatner lends his ears — and voice — to HearingLife

The WHO is calling for action in 194 countries. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

WHO warns of contaminated cough syrups that have killed more than 300 children

Netpresenter can also monitor and gauge employee feedback. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Netpresenter blends OpenAI GPT, AI into employee comms platform

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Dashboard 25, class of 2023

Dashboard 25, class of 2023

Omnicom veteran becomes managing partner of global solutions network

Omnicom veteran becomes managing partner of global solutions network

M&M’s says move from ‘spokescandies’ to Maya Rudolph was not reaction to criticism

M&M’s says move from ‘spokescandies’ to Maya Rudolph was not reaction to criticism

Bowie State University’s Public Relations Student Society of America chapter.

Glen Echo Group partners with Bowie State University’s PRSSA chapter

Photo credit: Getty Images

What’s your take on M&M’s replacing its spokescandies with Maya Rudolph?

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning