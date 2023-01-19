Weber Shandwick names three new global corporate affairs practice heads

NEW YORK: Weber Shandwick has named three regional heads of corporate affairs: Peter Carson in North America, Greg Prager in EMEA and Carolyn Devanayagam in APAC.

In the newly created roles, Carson, Prager and Devanayagam are reporting to Weber Shandwick chief corporate affairs officer Chris Deri. Their promotions are aimed at bolstering The Weber Shandwick Collective’s (TWSC) Business & Society Futures group, which launched last month, led by Deri.

Business & Society Futures comprises TWSC’s advisory brands: Powell Tate, United Minds, KRC Research and Weber Shandwick’s corporate affairs and public affairs practices.

Carson has worked at Powell Tate, the public affairs unit of TWSC in Washington, DC, for over 15 years, most recently as a managing director of public affairs for North America.

“We’re committed to strengthening how we serve the changing needs of our clients amid the growing convergence of politics, business and culture – and the increasing importance our clients place on advisors who have a keen sense of how to navigate the overlap among all three,” Carson said in a statement.

Prager, formerly Weber’s managing director of Switzerland and chair of the EMEA corporate practice, will now focus full-time on building and growing the corporate practice in the region.

During her nearly 20 years at Weber Shandwick, Devanayagam has worked in many key locations in Asia, including Singapore, where she is currently based, and the U.S. She previously was an EVP at the Interpublic Group firm, according to her LinkedIn profile.

There are no replacements for Carson, Prager and Devanayagams’ prior positions as their appointments are “newly expanded roles in the global corporate affairs practice,” a Weber Shandwick spokesperson said via email.

In 2021, Weber Shandwick posted a revenue increase of 4.9% globally to $872 million and a revenue jump of 5% in the U.S. to $520 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.

Last week, the IPG agency named Edelman’s Jim O’Leary as its CEO of North America, effective at the end of January. Edelman then appointed Dave Samson as its U.S. COO, replacing O’Leary.