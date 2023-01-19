Pinterest names Andréa Mallard as chief marketing and communications officer

The company is merging its marketing and communications teams.

SAN FRANCISCO: Pinterest has expanded CMO Andréa Mallard’s role to include external comms.

As chief marketing and communications officer, Mallard reports to Pinterest CFO Todd Morgenfeld, a spokesperson told PRWeek. She stepped into the role late last year and will unify Pinterest’s brand storytelling through paid and earned media globally, according to a statement from the company.

The marketing and communications teams are merging to align Pinterest’s communication channels in new strategic ways.

Mallard takes over comms responsibilities from former chief communications officer LeMia Jenkins, who has stepped into a role as Pinterest’s first chief of public affairs and sustainability officer.

As Mallard builds her team, she will be bringing on a new VP and global head of communications, the statement said.

Since joining Pinterest in November 2018 as its first CMO, Mallard has played an integral role in Pinterest’s IPO in 2019, steered the marketing efforts through the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic and launched two brand campaigns. Her team also created and scaled new initiatives such as Pinterest Presents, Pinterest’s global advertiser summit and Pinterest Predicts, Pinterest’s annual report on what is going to trend in the year ahead.

Before joining Pinterest, Mallard was CMO for Athleta and Omada Health. She started her career as a journalist for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

Pinterest has over 400 million monthly active users. In Q3, the company’s revenue grew 8% to $684.6 million year over year.

Mallard was not immediately available for comment.